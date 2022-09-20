ProLynx appoints Richard King as Chief Executive Officer and Chris Ehrlich as Board Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ProLynx, Inc., a biotechnology company with a novel platform technology for half-life extension of therapeutics, enabling novel and potentially best-in-class treatments to be developed, today announced that Richard King, MBA, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Chris Ehrlich, MBA, has joined the company as a member of the Board of Directors.

“As a seasoned executive in the industry with a track record of success in partnering, Richard is an excellent fit for ProLynx,” said Bill Rutter, a ProLynx Board member. “The ProLynx Board looks forward to working with Richard and the executive team to realize the promise of our innovative technology for the betterment of patient and caregiver lives. Additionally, I am delighted to welcome Chris to the Board. His expertise in venture capital, business development and financing strengthen the capabilities of our Board.”

Richard King is an accomplished executive with over 35 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He has raised over $1bn in private and public capital, completed multiple business transactions, including the sale of Tercica, Inc., the partnership of AcelRx and Grunenthal regarding a novel pain management system, and the strategic affiliation of CALIBR with the Scripps Research Institute.

“I am delighted to join ProLynx at this time,” said Richard King. “The ProLynx technology is incredibly unique, enabling half-life extension of proteins, peptides and small molecules. This advancement can make existing medications more effective, better tolerated and require less frequent administration. The ProLynx technology can also be applied to molecules in development that might otherwise never be advanced due to efficacy or toxicity issues, allowing these product candidates to move forward and possibly become life-altering treatments for patients.”

Chris Ehrlich began his career with consulting firm LEK before becoming a business development executive in the pharmaceutical industry. Subsequently he was Managing Director at venture capital firm InterWest, serving on multiple company Boards. He joined Locust Walk, a life sciences transaction firm, where, as Global Head of Biotechnology and Head of Strategic Transactions, he sourced and lead multiple transactions for emerging biopharmaceutical companies.

“ProLynx is in a great position with its lead development program in clinical trials to treat various cancers, as well as multiple other programs having demonstrated proof of concept across a variety of disease areas,” said Chris Ehrlich. “I am delighted to join the Board to help bring this novel half-life extension technology forward to advance treatment options for patients in need.”

ProLynx is a biotechnology company located in San Francisco, CA, developing proprietary drug delivery technologies for half-life extension of therapeutics. The ProLynx pipeline centers on a long-acting oncology drug, PLX038, in Phase 2 clinical trials, a long-acting interleukin 15, PLX015, for immuno-oncology and a very long-acting C-type natriuretic peptide, PLX138, for achondroplasia, together with several other early-stage programs.

