Promeza Publishing Announces Its Newest Title, "Injection of Faith" -NDE Stories

Promeza Publishing introduces the release of its newest book, “An Injection of Faith”. A book written by Raúl Meza which consists of a series of first-person stories from this critical care nurse who has witnessed God's actions in the midst of numerous critical situations.

—

Promeza Publishing announces their book launch "Injection of Faith" by Raúl Meza. No fee is required to attend this event (however RSVP is required) and will be held on March 9th at IREST in Reseda California at 7pm.

This release consists of a series of first-person stories from a nurse who has witnessed God's actions in the midst of numerous medical crises and as well as a supernatural presence in the face of the departure of a loved one. Raúl Meza is an inexhaustible source of stories that he has accumulated over more than three decades as a healthcare professional, specializing in Intensive Care.

"Injection of Faith" consists of 21 real-life stories. They are accounts from a nurse who witnessed the most unusual, exciting, surprising, inspiring and supernatural scenes that unfold in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). These stories prompt the reader to reflect and pose the common and stirring question: "Is there life after death?"and "Does God still show up in dark times? (see video here)"

"It all starts with the book launch," comments Betty Meza, director of operations at Promeza Publishing. "We have over three hundred pastors, influencers and Christian media members already RSVP's for the launch. The buzz has been incredible and its easy to see why. The topic of the book speaks profoundly to people during these difficults times."

The book is meticulously crafted, not only in terms of storytelling but also in the arrangement of the narratives. It alternates between those with a sense of humor and those that ground the reader, leading them to contemplate the fragility of life and the second and third chances that God provides to turn towards Him. "Injection of Faith" will put concerns and anxieties into perspective, filling gaps and doubts with hope.

"In this book, you will find inspiring stories that will remind you of God's unconditional love, make you realize the importance of intimate moments with your loved ones, or simply demonstrate that the power of God is real. No matter how fierce the storm, God will be there at the right moment," emphasizes Raúl.

Beyond his dedicated service in the healthcare field, Raúl is a dynamic entrepreneur and an inspiring speaker, sharing his experiences in schools, churches, and national and international conventions held in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Yiwu, China.

To check if there are any RSVP spots still avialable, people can visit https://promeza.com or call (661) 523 8862 to speak to someone from Promeza Publishing. For more information about the author please visit https://raulmeza.com. For video on the event visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbFBBpvwaQs&feature=youtu.be

Contact Info:

Name: Raul Meza

Email: Send Email

Organization: Promeza MG

Address: 18283 Arial Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, United States

Website: https://www.promeza.com



Release ID: 89122982

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.