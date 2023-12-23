Promocodius Reveals Over 60% of Americans Plan to Buy Christmas Gifts Online with Promo Codes, While Canada Lags Behind

The digital shopping landscape is witnessing a significant transformation as more than 60% of American consumers plan to embark on their Christmas shopping journey through online platforms, leveraging the power of promo codes. PromoCodius, a leading discount platform, has conducted extensive research revealing the evolving trends in online shopping during the holiday season. The report indicates that promotional codes play a pivotal role in attracting consumers, while Canada, although showing growth, lags behind its American counterpart in the e-commerce surge.

Americans, demonstrating an increasing inclination towards online shopping, have been fervently filling their virtual shopping carts with Christmas goodies since the beginning of November. The surge is attributed to changing shopping behaviors, accelerated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest research by PromoCodius.com https://promocodius.com/, 63% of Americans plan to complete all or most of their gift purchases online this Christmas, reflecting a growing momentum in online shopping with promo codes.

Canada, while not experiencing the same rapid growth, is also witnessing an uptick in online holiday shopping. This year, approximately 42% of Canadian consumers intend to buy presents from e-shops, compared to 37% in 2022.

The shopping spree in the United States typically kicks off during Black Friday, and this year is no exception. The last Friday in November witnesses a surge in online purchases, with retailers commencing seasonal sales as early as the beginning of the month. In 2022, holiday online retail sales in the US reached nearly $211.70 billion, marking a 3.5% increase from the previous year.

In addition to seasonal sales, consumers are actively seeking discounts and bargains through personalized promotional codes. Lolita Belkina, Coupon Manager for the US market at PromoCodius, notes, "Two months before Christmas, we traditionally see up to 25% more interest in discount coupons and promo codes for electronics, clothing, toys, books, jewelry, and cosmetics. Just before and between the holidays, there is also a growing demand for discount coupons for food, beverages, and snacks."

The data from PromoCodius highlights that its users are particularly interested in discount coupons with codes for consumer electronics (38%) and clothing (26%) during November and December. The platform observes a surge in searches for popular discount codes on platforms like Amazon and eBay, emphasizing the significance of promo codes in influencing purchasing decisions.

While online sales of Christmas goods and gifts increased by 8.9% year-on-year last year, this Christmas is anticipated to witness up to a 15% surge compared to 2022. The surveys indicate that 63% of Americans are opting to buy all or most of their gifts online, with 14% planning to purchase at least a quarter of their Christmas presents from online stores. The younger generations aged 18 to 45 are leading the shift, with more than 60% of them choosing to shop online.

Despite the increasing trend in early Christmas shopping, a significant number of consumers still leave their purchases to the last minute. Approximately 25% start their shopping on Black Friday, while another 30% initiate their Christmas gift shopping in the second week of December, risking potential delivery delays for online orders.

Canada exhibits a more diligent approach, with more than 40% of online shoppers commencing their holiday purchases on Black Friday or even earlier. PromoCodius recommends early shopping, as retailers, despite increasing their capacity, may not guarantee delivery by Christmas for last-minute orders.

PromoCodius is at the forefront of transforming the e-commerce landscape by providing valuable insights into consumer behavior and trends, empowering shoppers with the best deals and discounts.



