ProPak China 2021 drives the next wave of innovation for processing and packaging industry

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPak China 2021, the 27th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, concluded successfully at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), in Shanghai on June 25. Co-located with FoodPack China, Hi & Fi Asia-China, HNC and Starch Expo, ProPak China successfully built an effective platform to bring the entire industry together and offered turnkey solutions for processing and packaging insiders.

As the premier processing and packaging event for China, ProPak China 2021 saw the presence of leading international companies from around the world, including Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA with nearly 80,000 square meters of exhibiting space.

Based on the strong coupling effect of the upstream and downstream industry of Hi & Fi Asia-China and Starch Expo under one roof, ProPak China 2021 drew swarms of visitors from end user industries. The combined visitorship across the three events reached 39,637 professionals during the three show days, increased by 35.1% compared to Year 2020.

Global key players were represented at ProPak China 2021

ProPak China 2021 gathered a variety of top names in the processing and packaging industries to present front-end products and advanced technologies including: ACEPACK, AETNA ROBAPAC, ALIBABA, ANRITSU, APOLLO, AUTONICS, AZO, BAIYUEDA, BEKANNTER, BIHAI, BOEVAN, Brother, DAHE, EIAHE, Elin, FUJI, FURUKAWA, GANTAN, GENERAL PACKER, GURKI, HAMCO, HELPER, HIGHDREAM, HIKROBOT, HUALIAN, HUANYU, Huituo, ISHIDA, ITALIAN TRADE AGENCY, KAWASAKI, KEDI, KOMATSU, LENNO, LUGA, KOCH, MAGNUSON, MEKITEC, METTLER TOLEDO, NIKKA DENSOK, OMORI, OMRON, PRECISE, PROVOL, QKM, RENTIAN, SMART, STRAPACK, TIANYU WEIYE, URSCHEL, WASP, WEIKEDA, WOLF, XUTIAN, YAMATO, YA-VA，YILONG, YOUNGSUN, YUEDONG, ZHONGYA and other emerging enterprises.

A gathering of professional buyers to create business opportunities

ProPak China 2021 captured high attention of professional buyers and end users from all industry sectors embracing food, beverage, dairy products, FMCG, medicine, e-commerce, daily chemical, as well as other processing and packaging application fields including: Amway, Brightdairy, Budweiser, C'estbon, COFCO, Dali, DANONE, Glico, Haidilao, Jahwa, JD, JDE, Jinfeng Wine, Mars, Master Kang, Meiji, Mengniu, Nestle, Nivea, NONGFU SPRING, Oishi, Pepsico, RedBull, Roche, SF-Express, Sinopec, SinoPharm, Tsingtao, Totole, UBC, Unilever, Uni-President, Vitasoy, Wahaha, Want Want, Weichuan, Weimob, Yakult, YanZhong, Yili, Zhongxuegao and more.

Forums to feature top leaders sharing their visions on the next generation of innovation

An array of innovative technology forums and panel discussions took place during ProPak China 2021 to discuss intelligent packaging applications, logistics technology innovation, sustainable packaging trends and many other hot topics of the industry concerns. Famous industry experts from Alibaba, Amway, Budweiser, ByHealth, DANONE, DuPont, Herbalife, JD, KAWASAKI, Nestle, Nivea, OMRON, Pepsi, Unilever, Wahaha, and Yili were invited to attend the conference, sharing products cases, exploring the application of advanced technology to provide inspiration for the industry professionals.

Smart manufacturing keeps industry competitive

With the rise of industry 4.0, more and more enterprises are taking interest in intelligent automation area. This year, KAWASAKI, OMRON, QKM, Atomrobot, LUGA, HUANYU, SMART WASP, and lots of well-known enterprises introduced advanced intelligent manufacturing technology and practice gathering ProPak China 2021. A series of sessions were held at the "Smart Manufacturing Hub" and other conference area, focusing on automation production and smart factory upgrading in processing and packaging. In addition, professional hosts in the live studio interviewed on the intelligent automation trends with renowned manufacturers.

Next gathering in 2022 will renew the success

The next ProPak China will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, China from 22 to 24 June 2022.

Looking forward seeing you again at ProPak China 2022!

Contact us:

Ms. Vivien Miao

Tel: +86 21 3339 2121

Email: vivien.miao@imsinoexpo.com