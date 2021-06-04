ProPak China 2021 - Explore key challenges and opportunities in the successful industry gathering

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the premier processing and packaging event for China, ProPak China 2021, the 27th International Processing & Packaging Exhibition, will take place at the National Exhibition Convention Center Shanghai (NECC) from 23 to 25 June 2021, organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets. ProPak China will be the best platform to let your business take flight.

Co-located with FoodPack China, Hi & Fi Asia-China, HNC, Starch, ProPak China 2021 provides you with a gateway meeting end user from food, health ingredients, processing, packaging to natural and nutraceutical products. With a comprehensive range of exhibits, international business platform, extensive supporting program, the entire industry meets here. The joint show is expected to occupy 170,000 square meter exhibition area with 2,000 companies at home and abroad.

A grand event for processing and packaging industries in Asia

With the participation of leading exhibitors of processing and packaging industry, ProPak China is the best place to find out which machines, systems, technologies and applications are made possible by the latest developments. It provides solutions on food processing, packaging, labelling, weighing, printing, logistics, automation, containers and materials to food, beverage, dairy, confectionery, bakery, condiment, FMCG, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetic, home appliance and 3C, e-commerce, courier and other industries.

Alongside with specialized trade fairs including FoodPack China, Health Ingredients China, Food Ingredients Asia-China, Healthplex and Natural & Nutraceutical Products China, Starch Expo, and iCorrugated, ProPak China 2021 will build an ideal platform for industry professionals to connect with their target markets, showcase their brands to decision makers and network with the industry buyers that matter most. The joint exhibition is estimated to attract more than 2,000 leading exhibitors and 100,000 trade buyers from across the globe and cover a record-breaking floor space of 170,000 sqm.

A world of pioneers from across the globe

In the last edition of ProPak China, it gathered a number of leading international companies from around the world, including Belgium, Canada, China, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and USA who provided abundant choices and total solutions for improving productivity, reducing cost and solving production challenges including: Aetna, AFA, Apollo, BIHAI , BOSTAR, Fortress, DAJIANG,DANENG, Elin, Fuji Machinery, GURKI, Hengli, Huituo, HUALIAN, Ishida, JCN, Koch, Kunshan Dahe, METTLER TOLEDO, Strapack, PRECISE, Speed, Sutian, Soontrue, Thermo Fisher, WEIKEDA, Wenzhou Dajiang, Wolf, Wuhan Rentian, Xiaoteng, Yamato, Yilong, Yuedong, Yusheng, Zhejiang Brother, Zhongheng, Zhongya and more.

Meanwhile, the show captured high attention of professional buyers and end users from all industry sectors who are from food, beverage, dairy products, FMCG, medicine, e-commerce, daily chemical and other terminal fields - end-user fields.

Online Matchmaking enables your business to relate to global buyers

Nearly 150 sessions of online matchmaking will provide opportunities for local exhibitors and international traders to communicate via live chats. Thus, participants are able to generate greater reach and build their social networks in the construction equipment industry.

ProPak China is organised by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, a joint venture between Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Ltd and Informa PLC. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Its portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands. With our expertise in operating events and exhibitions and global network in a diverse range of industries, we will help you unlock new opportunities.

Speak to us today and get your business part of the big picture.

For more information, please visit www.propakchina.com

