Propeller Health accelerates push towards value-based care with new digital health solutions for patients, providers and health systems

Announces integrations with multiple leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems

Introduces a new solution to enable Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) by healthcare providers

Launches digital platform updates to enable respiratory care at home, in-clinic, and on-the-go



MIAMI, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propeller Health, a leader in digital health for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), today announced three exciting updates and new solutions to bring its clinically proven, FDA-cleared platform to more patients, providers and health systems.

Integrations expand the reach of Propeller’s digital platform to more health systems

Propeller announced integration with leading EHR systems to expand in-EHR access to its digital platform to more health systems. This includes integration with Cerner Millennium EHR as a validated CODE application and access to Epic EHR through Propeller’s integration engine powered by Redox.

These EHR integrations enable:

Streamlined provider workflows with the Propeller clinician portal accessible within the EHR

Seamless data transmission so patient data collected by Propeller can be made available in the EHR

Integrated experience for physicians and clinical staff to enroll and monitor patients onto the Propeller platform, receive notifications, and adjust treatment decisions as needed. At CommonSpirit’s Dignity Health , Propeller’s EHR integration resulted in a 75-80% reduction in time to enroll a patient - down to just two minutes



New solution to support health systems on RTM

Propeller announced a new solution for respiratory care for independent clinics, physician groups and health systems to provide remote monitoring for eligible Medicare patients that may be reimbursable under the new RTM codes added to the 2022 Physician Fee Schedule in January 2022 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)1.

The solution, which may be provided under an RTM arrangement or as a chronic care offering sponsored by a clinic or health system, offers physicians and clinical staff:

Web-based Propeller clinician portal to enroll patients with chronic respiratory conditions who could benefit from remote monitoring

Templates for patient education materials and platform education through Propeller’s self-study training library

Insights for ongoing patient monitoring, including data and messaging on medication use and adherence



The solution was designed especially for older individuals with chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD, with plans to expand to the asthma population.

Enrolled patients benefit from:

Propeller sensors that attach to their maintenance and rescue inhalers and cellular hub that automatically collects and transmits medication use data to their provider

Patient and caregiver access to actionable insights through Propeller’s web portal or smartphone app

Propeller’s guided onboarding and support for clinicians and to engage and motivate patients



Digital platform updates expand accessibility to more patients to improve health equity

Propeller also announced significant updates to its digital platform that improve health equity by making it accessible to more patients, particularly vulnerable populations and older adults. These include:

Expanded availability of Propeller sensor for AstraZeneca’s SymbicortⓇ, a leading solution in today’s market for inhaled prescriptions for COPD and asthma in the U.S.

Improved medication management in the smartphone app including tracking for generics and expanded prescription refill options in Propeller’s My Pharmacy tool

Propeller’s Virtual Care Team, adding high-touch support and coaching shown to promote improved outcomes such as reduced rescue inhaler use and better retention2



About Propeller Health

At Propeller Health, our mission is to empower every person living with a chronic respiratory disease to take control of their health so they can live a better life. As a leader in digital health and therapeutics for asthma and COPD, we work to improve clinical outcomes, healthcare costs, and quality of life by supporting patients in managing their condition with their healthcare provider.

Propeller’s platform includes FDA-cleared medical devices, consumer apps and access to clinical data for provider monitoring throughout the care journey, to create value to all stakeholders. We enable a personalized digital experience with a human touch used by patients, caregivers, providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare organizations across the US, Europe and Asia.

Propeller Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed. For more information, visit www.propellerhealth.com .

1 Providers are responsible for determining the tools and practices that they need to use to achieve reimbursement for remote therapeutic monitoring

2 Passive Monitoring of Short-Acting Beta-Agonist Use via Digital Platform in Patients With Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: https://formative.jmir.org/2019/4/e13286/

For media

Cate Layne

+1 608.466.2444

cate.layne@propellerhealth.com



