The Property Advocates Donates to Local Church to Provide Food to Those in Need

A recent donation from The Property Advocates to Miez Ministerios in Miami helped provide boxes of food to families in need in the local Miami-Dade County area.

—

The Property Advocates is pleased to announce that the firm worked with Miez Ministerios Ebenezer in Miami to provide food to those in need. In total, the donation from the firm was able to help the ministry provide: 150 bags of beans, 150 bags of rice, 150 boxes of spaghetti, 150 cans of tuna, and 150 cans of chicken.

Since 1998, Miez Ministerios Ebenezer has been serving the local Miami-Dade County area in Florida through various charitable efforts.

Among the church's many non-profit efforts, it held an "A Day for Our Families" event at Robert King Park on West Flagler Street in Miami to benefit the local community on August 20th.

Miez Ebenezer Miami Church partnered with the Community-Police Relations Foundation to host the event, at which families in need could enjoy free games for kids, snacks, and a concert. The Family Day held provided some basic resources for families. It also encouraged the community to come together and connect through a day of games and other interactions.

The ministry collected food for boxes that were distributed to families in need. In addition, school supplies were donated, such as backpacks that included pencils, crayons and other necessary supplies to give to the children in preparation for the upcoming school year.

The current state of the economy has affected every family across the country in different ways, and families in South Florida with limited resources may be feeling the impact more deeply than others. And this event attempted to alleviate some financial burdens for the families that attended.

Serving the local community is extremely important to The Property Advocates. The insurance law firm donated to Miez Ministeriors Ebenezer for this important charitable effort to provide food to local families in need.

The philanthropic efforts of the firm fall directly in line with what it does professionally every day to help its clients. The Property Advocates is a full-service property law firm helping clients understand what's covered and what's excluded from their property insurance and how they can make the most out of their coverage.

The attorneys at the firm are dedicated to giving back to the community outside the office as they are similarly dedicated to giving back in the office. The dedicated team helps people get their lives back together after an unforeseen incident and tragedy at their home.

Compassion is the name of the game for The Property Advocates, and all of the firm's team members abide by it to assist people who find themselves in need.

The Property Advocates help ensure that insurance companies follow through on their contracts, get their clients additional compensation for losses they've suffered if the insurance company was uncooperative during the claims process, and get their clients compensation for any relevant legal/attorney fees.

And all of that work aligns with the firm's charitable work in the local community, such as the donation to Miez Ministerios Ebenezer, which provided food to families in need.



About Us: The Property Advocates, P.A. is a full-service Florida insurance law firm specializing in property insurance claims. With offices in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, The Property Advocates team consists of nearly 25 experienced attorneys with decades of combined experience who are compassionate, knowledgeable, and not afraid to go to trial for their clients. They have a successful track record of resolving complicated property insurance claims and getting their clients the fair compensation they deserve.

Contact Info:

Name: Michael Patrick

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Property Advocates

Website: https://www.thepropertyadvocates.com/



Release ID: 89081724

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.