The Property Advocates Recaps Trial Victory in Collier v. Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Broward County

The Property Advocates is proud to announce successfully representing Mr. Collier in a lawsuit he filed against his insurance company over a denied claim.

—

The Property Advocates announces that it successfully represented a Florida resident in his claim against his insurance company that refused to cover his property damage.



In the case Collier v. Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Broward County, The Property Advocates represented Mr. Collier. His property suffered both interior and exterior damage due to strong winds. The winds damaged his roof, allowing water to enter the home through the exposed roof.



Unfortunately, Mr. Collier's claim for coverage under his homeowner's insurance was fully denied by his insurance company, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Broward County. The denial decision was made after an inspection was conducted by a field adjuster whose license limits him to performing inspections on behalf of insurance companies.



Mr. Collier's only recourse in the case was to file a lawsuit, and The Property Advocates represented him in the case.



During the litigation that followed, Citizens Property Insurance attempted to prevent the case from proceeding to a jury trial by filing two separate Motions for Summary Judgment. The court denied both of those motions, which paved the way for the lawsuit to be moved to trial.



Mr. Collier was only seeking $7,000 to cover the interior damages his home suffered as a result of the roof damage, yet Citizens refused to pay.



During the trial, the firm successfully undermined the argument that Citizens Property Insurance was putting forth -- that wind wasn't the cause of the opening in the roof, which ultimately allowed water to seep into Mr. Collier's home.



The three-day trial consisted of both sides calling competing expert witnesses to testify to their arguments. Ultimately, the jury ruled in Mr. Collier's favor and awarded him more than he originally sought.



Thanks to the help of The Property Advocates, Mr. Colliers was awarded $10,000 to help pay for the damages that his home's interior suffered as a result of the damage to his roof.



About The Property Advocates



The Property Advocates is a full-service insurance law firm that helps residents of Florida resolve complicated and sometimes contentious property insurance claims, such as the one involving Mr. Collier.

The experienced legal team at The Property Advocates has the know-how, resources, and drive to help all of their clients ensure that their insurance company upholds their end of the mutual policy agreement, paying them fair compensation when they rightfully deserve it.



