Property Investment Education in Malaysia Marks Decade Of Operation

Wealth Core Academy was established in 2012. The academy is dedicated to the principle of teaching without prejudice and discrimination.

Goldhill Paradise Sdn Bhd and Rachel Lim are pleased to announce that Wealth Core Academy, the platform for CORE's mission to provide financial education to 10,000,000 investors, has reached a milestone of ten years in operation. In the last 10 years, the business has served over 10,000 investors through its educational programs. The teaching about Property Investment Education in Malaysia is done through Chinese-English bilingual courses for middle and low-income to create wealth through property investment and allow wealth distribution for a balanced and healthy society.

Rachel believes that her life stories and life transformations can inspire and help others. She has devoted her life to being an educator, sharing her knowledge and experience to bring more people towards success. Her favorite quote is, "Know the game. Play the game. Win the game, and don’t lose In the game! Begins the Investment Journey. Life Our Life Fullest. I Can Do it. You Can Do It!”



Further details about the company are available at https://wealthcoreacademy.com/

In the early days of establishing WCA, Rachel and her partners had differences in the business's direction. While the partners wanted the company to focus solely on high profitability, Rachel realized that her passion and mission were mainly for the business to change people's destinies through education. Rachel decided to part ways with the partners so she could pursue and focus on her mission to inspire and positively impact lives through education. The result is Diamond Property Malaysia with No Money Down.

In her practice, she observed that many trainers focus on over-leveraging and taking out excessive loans as the primary focus for property investment. Without understanding the investment fundamentals, the working strategy, and good management, this will greatly increase the risk in property investment. Her investment system and model are based on Rachel’s 12 years of experience, which targets creating maximum return with minimum risk and using minimum costs.



Goldhill Paradise Sdn Bhd has established courses for correcting misconceptions and misunderstandings about property investments. Rachel has turned her life around and achieved success with her teaching principles.



