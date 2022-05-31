Prophet Appoints Three New Senior Hires in Asia to Support the Region's Growth Trajectory

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophet, the global growth and transformation consultancy, continues to expand its leadership team and capabilities in Asia, appointing three new senior hires: Samuel Levy-Basse, Jolin Guan and Daniel Hu. The new leaders' extensive expertise will help Prophet's clients across Asia unlock uncommon growth and support the firm's growth trajectory in the region.

Samuel Levy-Basse joins as a partner in Prophet's Singapore office and will take on the key role of driving Prophet's organization, innovation and digital transformation disciplines across Asia. Formerly the managing director of Capgemini Invent Hong Kong, Levy-Basse has over 15 years of experience in helping businesses drive digitally enabled innovation and growth.

"I am thrilled to join the Prophet team in Asia and I look forward to helping our clients reimagine their business strategy, culture and capacity for innovation by unleashing the power of digital transformation," said Levy-Basse. "The future has arrived faster than expected and Asia is leading the way. This region will define the future of many of our clients and their growth."

Jolin Guan, previously the managing partner and executive strategy director at Superunion Shanghai, joins Prophet as an associate partner in the Shanghai office. Guan brings deep experience in brand consulting, ethnographic insights and business innovation for both multinational and domestic companies in China.

"I'm delighted to join Prophet, a global consulting firm that's well-respected in the industry and by clients alike," said Guan. "With a great passion for helping local business grow, I look forward to providing invaluable business and branding solutions to our clients in China with the smart minds at Prophet."

Daniel Hu joins as associate creative director in Prophet's Shanghai office where he will co-lead the design practice in China with Elaine Fok. Previously the creative director of Superunion Bangkok, Hu has over 15 years' experience and brings strong expertise in creating impactful brands as well as developing environmental graphics, wayfinding and signages.

"Joining Prophet not only means being part of the well-reputed global consultancy, but more importantly, it's also about being a part of that journey, knowing how much we could accomplish together with so many talented minds," said Hu.

"We are excited to welcome such an exceptional group of talent to Prophet's growing leadership team in Asia," said Alan Casey, partner and Asia regional lead at Prophet. "The deep expertise and proven impact brought by Samuel, Jolin and Daniel, will enable us to better deliver against our clients' goals and strengthen our position as a trusted growth and transformation partner in the region."

Prophet works with top regional and international companies such as AXA, ABInBev, Emart, Marriott and Samsung to unlock uncommon growth in this dynamic market and was recently named a top management consultancy by Forbes.

About Prophet

Prophet is a consultancy that helps clients unlock uncommon growth by developing new business models, reimagining brands and experiences, driving demand and customer engagement and empowering people to transform their organizations. The largest privately-owned firm of its kind, Prophet brings a unique blend of creative and strategy to identify paths to purposeful, transformative and sustainable growth.

Based in San Francisco, with 15 global offices and more than 600 strategists, data analysts, marketers, digital experts and creatives, Prophet has worked with the world's most successful companies, including AXA, ABInBev, Samsung, Emart, Marriott and BOE, partnering with them from ideation to in-market execution. Prophet.com