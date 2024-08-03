Protec Garage Door Marks 20 Years of Trusted Service in Western North Carolina

Family-owned Protec Garage Door marks 20 years of quality garage door repair and installation, serving communities across Western NC with dedication and professionalism.

Protec Garage Door, a family-owned and operated business, is delighted to announce the celebration of its 20th anniversary. With a steadfast commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction, Protec Garage Door has established itself as a trusted name in garage door repair and installation throughout Western North Carolina.

Founded in 2004, Protec Garage Door began as a small operation in Hickory, NC. Over the past two decades, the company has expanded its reach and now proudly serves the communities of Statesville, Lincolnton, Morganton, Huntersville, Mooresville, and Winston-Salem. This growth is a testament to Protec's dedication to providing exceptional service and building lasting relationships with its customers.

"Celebrating 20 years in business is a significant milestone for our family and our team," said Kyle Hogge, spokesperson for Protec Garage Door. "We have always prioritized treating our customers like family, and this approach has been the foundation of our success. We are grateful for the trust and support of our community and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the same level of care and professionalism."

Protec Garage Door specializes in a wide range of services, including garage door repair, installation, and maintenance. With a team of experienced technicians, the company is equipped to handle everything from routine maintenance to emergency repairs, ensuring that customers' garage doors operate smoothly and safely.

As part of the 20th-anniversary celebration, Protec Garage Doors is offering special promotions and discounts to show appreciation to its loyal customers. This includes a special on garage door tune-ups, now $100 (regularly $250), making it more affordable for homeowners to maintain and upgrade their garage doors.

"Over the years, we've seen a lot of changes in the industry, but our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has remained constant," added Kyle Hogge. "We are excited about the future and are committed to continuing our tradition of excellence for many more years to come."

For more information about Protec Garage Door and their services, please visit protecgaragedoor.com or contact (844) 206-DOOR.

About the company: Protec Garage Door is a family-owned and operated business serving Western North Carolina since 2004. With locations in Hickory, Statesville, Lincolnton, Morganton, Huntersville, Mooresville, and Winston-Salem, Protec Garage Door is dedicated to providing top-quality garage door repair, installation, and maintenance services. For more information, visit protecgaragedoor.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Kyle Hogge

Email: Send Email

Organization: Protec Garage Door

Phone: (844) 206-DOOR

Website: https://protecgaragedoor.com



