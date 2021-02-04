Protect the Family with The World's First Intelligent CIO2 Air Purifier

Singapore, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamoru Marketing, the exclusive distributor of Ecom products in Singapore, is introducing a new product to protect families in 2021. The big brother of the EA Mask, the Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier has 10 unique features that differentiate itself from the competition. It is the world's first professional-grade intelligent CIO2 air purification machine that will eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, smoke, odors, and more, ensuring the users and their families will be breathing the best air of their lives.



The Ecom Mask 030 Disinfection Air Purifier

With the largest coverage of 1,000 square feet (the size of a 4 room HDB apartment), the Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier uses 4-in-1 filtration technology, as well as displays that will show users the exact number of days to change the filters. The display will even show users immediately in precise PM2.5 recordings how the air quality has improved. It can even be wall-mounted to save space and is whisper-quiet at 25db.

Customers can bring the Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier home for an introductory price of just S$1,280 (usual price S$1,800). This also includes a free Care Kit worth S$119. Mamoru is implementing a monthly rental scheme so the users can enjoy the Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier's benefits at just S$70 a month with a minimum 3-month contract.

4-in-1 filtration technology

The Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier's 4-in-1 filtration technology is designed to destroy pollutants through a first-of-its-kind system. The primary filter is an anti-bacterial nano premium filter that absorbs dust, pollen and spores. The next layer is ECOM's revolutionary CIO2 molecule release technology. Without turning on the machine, the CIO2 molecule generation eliminates both pollutants & odor from bacteria, formaldehydes and mold.

The third layer is the 12-meter HEPA filter. The panel-fold fast eliminates allergens, formaldehydes, smoke smell, & chemicals from the home. The fourth filter is the negative ioniser, which can be switched on or off. The front-loaded 8 fan wheels provide the highest Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) at 870 metre cube per hour when operating at maximum fan speed. Lastly, the Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier comes with a humidifier, which is triggered when humidity falls below 45%, giving skin the moisture it needs to keep it soft and supple. The Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier includes an aroma diffuser so the users can enjoy the dual benefits of aromatherapy with fresh clean air.

ALL IN THE DISPLAY

The Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier's technology is not just in its filtration system. Equipped with sensors that scan air quality, the Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier will relay that information to you via the Ecom Mask 030+ Smart App.

The app and the display will share information such as when the users need to replace the different filters, as well as displaying in real-time, the air quality of their spaces.

GLOBAL COMPLIANCE

Ecom Mask 030 Plus Disinfection Air Purifier is FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) registered, CE marked (European Economic Area) and certified by CQC (China), PSE (Japan) & IEC (United Kingdom). Be reassured you and your loved ones will be well taken of.

About Mamoru Marketing

Mamoru is the exclusive distributor of ECOM products in Singapore. Mamoru means 'Protect' in the Japanese language, and that is what Mamoru Marketing sets out to do. Incorporated in September 2019, Mamoru believes in developing, creating, and exclusively representing brands and products that have been proven to improve consumers' quality of life. All our products are validated with international research papers, ensuring all customers are at ease with the Mamoru brands.



About ECOM

At the heart of all ECOM products lies our passion for a better, healthier world – powered by a world-class, eco-friendly cost effective key ingredient. Chlorine Dioxide (CIO2), classified A1 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is universally known for its powerful effectiveness as an oxidising agent, and potent disinfectant. Perfected by Japanese-patented technology and rigorous manufacturing standards, our range of ECOM products aims to protect you in every phase of your life, wherever, whenever.

