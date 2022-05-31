Protect network and digital assets with MyRepublic Cybersecurity powered by Inspira: A portfolio of end-to-end managed security services

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyRepublic Business and Inspira Enterprise have secured their partnership in the Singapore market with the finalization of a Master Services Agreement that covers world-class consulting and cybersecurity solutions.

This follows MyRepublic Business's 2021 launch of a new suite of cybersecurity solutions aimed at strengthening the digital security of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore.

The suite of consultancy services includes Incident Response, Data Privacy Gap Assessment, Vulnerability Assessment, ISO 27001, and IT Security Audits. The consulting services are supplemented by solutions such as Managed Firewall, Managed Vulnerability and Managed End-Point, and are designed to safeguard clients against sophisticated cyberattacks.

Josef Figueroa, Vice President of ASEAN at Inspira Enterprise said, "SMEs are generally more susceptible to cyberattacks because they may lack the expertise or immediate resources to deal with such threats."

MyRepublic and Inspira Enterprise aim to bridge this gap and make it simple for SMEs to adopt current cybersecurity solutions and achieve best practices through their consulting services, which can be implemented consistently across any organisation, allowing SMEs to effectively manage the modern-day threat environment.

MyRepublic Business and Inspira Enterprise are also planning to launch the following next-gen solutions in 2022:

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Real-Time Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) and

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

These are aimed at further addressing client requirements and ultimately add to the company's growing cybersecurity portfolio.

For more information on MyRepublic's cybersecurity solutions and the full list of services provided, please visit: https://myrepublic.net/sg/business/cybersecurity-services/

