Protect Your Health By Avoiding Crowded Rest Stops With Rest Stops Ahead

The lingering COVID-19 epidemic has made people aware of the potential risk of infection due to crowded conditions. The greater the size of the crowd, the greater the chance of contracting the disease. Driving on a road trip does not exempt the road travelers from this predicament, typically because of rest stops. Will your next rest stop have a large, moderate or small crowd size?

The Rest Stops Ahead app, a rest stop locator and road trip planner, includes a unique feature that the driver can use as a guide to determine the potential crowd size at each rest stop ahead. The driver can glance at the road trip map, and see the crowd levels at all rest stops ahead along the route. This feature gives the driver the option to bypass the expected large crowd at the rest stop just ahead and continue to the following one, where the crowd size has historically been much smaller. The smaller the crowd size, the lower the inherent health risk.

Other Innovative Features to Plan, Drive and Track Your Road Trip

Rest Stops Ahead shows you on the route map where the rest stops are located ahead that have your service preferences.. Tap a rest stop symbol to get information about it, such as the driving distance, services, and reviews. No need to stop and be disappointed.

If there are alternative routes, check to see if the other route offers more desirable stops.

Monitor your road trip by glancing at the map to see your current location and check if you are on track to arrive at the rest stop or destination on schedule.

The app has a multi-purpose navigator to help you get turn-by-turn directions to specific points. The geo-placed points direct you to the ramps where the rest stops are located.

Using the Long-Press feature to locate and select rest stops hundreds of miles away for a trip you want to take later with friends. Share and save those locations for trip planning.

Use Rest Stops Ahead to Make Road Trips Safer and Stress-Free

About Us: The RestStopsAhead app is a virtual toolbox of powerful but easy-to-use road trip support features. These include locating and selecting preferred rest stop facilities, whether in close proximity to the driver’s current location, 2500 miles ahead along a trip route, or anything in between. The app is an innovative 3-in-1 Rest Stop Locator for road trip planning, driving, and navigating. The app specializes in locating rest stops that have driver-preferred amenities along travel routes. This app should be on every smartphone “at the ready” to answer road travel issues such as: “How far ahead is the next pet-friendly rest stop along our route?” “Using the DRIVING VIEW for trip monitoring, looks like our travel progress is just as planned!” “Let’s stop at the next rest stop that has a picnic table.” “If we take the alternative route, would there be more rest stops with the services we want?” “When we’re in Denver the day after tomorrow, will there be a RV dump rest stop near us?” Our team strives to make regular telephone contact with rest stop personnel to maintain accurate information. To support this never-ending data maintenance project, there is a modest annual subscription fee... and no annoying ads!

