Protecting the Best Moments: Reckitt’s brand Dettol named Official Hygiene Partner for the 2022 Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens

All-round hygiene protection for world class players and over 30,000 participants at the first Hong Kong Sevens tournament since the pandemic

Engagement with local rugby stars in a series of brand videos shows how Dettol helps 'protect the best moments'

Renowned former sports anchor Vince Ng to share experience at the tournament on social media

Providing All-rounded Protection with Dettol's Extensive Range of Products

Engaging Local Star Players and Popular Sports Influencers throughout the Campaign

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach - 31 October 2022 -"At Reckitt, we put people first. This passion drives us in seeking new opportunities to build shared success with our partners from different segments. It is our great honour to collaborate with the Hong Kong Rugby Union once again as part of our deepened partnership, to protect all fans at the first Hong Kong Sevens since the pandemic so that everyone can enjoy the three-day event to the fullest," said"As one of the world's most trusted disinfectant brands, Dettol will continue to protect everyone's best moments with our expertise, to help enable the safe return of more much-anticipated mass events."In keeping with Reckitt's purpose in pursuit of a healthier and cleaner world built on the foundation of good hygiene, Dettol will promote positive public hygiene practices and provide easy access to its widely trusted hygiene and disinfectant products for supporters, players, and officials throughout the weekend.Throughout the three-day extravaganza of international rugby revelry, Dettol will provide all-round onsite hygiene protection with the setting up of Dettol hand sanitizer stations at over 130 spots covering the executive suites, concourse, entrances and security check zones across the Hong Kong Stadium. Dettol disinfectant products will be used in the comprehensive sanitisation protocols of the players' changing rooms, and Dettol will provide personal hygiene and disinfectant solutions as care packages to the players. This extensive protection is the key to ensure a safe and confident return of mass participatory events like the Hong Kong Sevens.With the goal of vividly illustrating how Dettol can protect everyone's best moments, star players from the Hong Kong Team and popular sports influencers have been engaged throughout the campaign. Players from the Men's and Women's team have taken part in three brand videos encouraging good personal hygiene protection practices using Dettol's products such as hand sanitiser and body wash. The players used these practices to protect the most important moments in a game, such as the half-time break and victory celebrations. Renowned TV and sports programme host Johnny Hui Pok-man narrated the videos, and his lively commentary helps convey the brand's messages in an impactful and engaging manner.In order to share the fast and furious rugby action and Dettol's enhanced hygiene protocols with those outside of the stadium, Dettol also engaged former sports news anchor Vince Ng as an onsite commentator. He will report on the best moments of the long-awaited tournament, interact with spectators and share across social media throughout this unmissable event."We are thrilled to have Reckitt and Dettol's continued support for our flagship event. This engagement follows Dettol's successful Principal Partnership of the Hong Kong Rugby Premiership. As the first Hong Kong Sevens tournament since the pandemic, the partnership with a globally trusted hygiene brand like Dettol is instrumental in helping us return safely and successfully.""The wait is now over and we are looking forward to welcoming the crowd back at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, and bringing more truly unforgettable moments to all," saidGlobally, Dettol has partnered with many leading organizations and supported major events worldwide, including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the English Football Association (FA), Cricket Australia, Hilton Hotels, and British Airways, to deliver its brand purpose of protecting what people love — be that families, sports, or day-to-day life moments.

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.



Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.



Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.



We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com



* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies



About Dettol

The brand first started in hospitals 80 years ago, where Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was first used for the cleaning and disinfection of skin during surgical procedures. As a trusted brand by doctors, Dettol was also used to protect mothers from illness after childbirth.



Ever since then, Dettol has been trusted around the world to help prevent wounds from infection, prevent sickness and help mums protect their families by killing harmful germs and helping to create safe environments for them to thrive in.



The brand continues to be one of the most trusted protectors of health. It's still valued today as a reliable and effective product which is safe to use on skin but also powerful enough to use for environmental germ-killing tasks.



For more information, please visit: https://www.dettol.com.hk/en/



About HKRU

The Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) was founded in 1952, and became an affiliated union of World Rugby in 1988. In 1968, the HKRU became a founding member of Asia Rugby and remains committed to the development of the game in Asia. In 2008, the HKRU presented the first neutral-venue Bledisloe Cup – followed by a second match in 2010. In 2013, the HKRU hosted the first British & Irish Lions match played in Asia and the following year hosted the first regional Olympic qualifier tournament for Rugby Sevens. The HKRU is a member of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China and provides competitive and social rugby opportunities for men and women at every age and skill level. For more information, please visit: https://www.hkrugby.com/

