Proto Hologram Technology Brings the Characters from the Hong Kong Highest Grossing Chinese Film "Warriors of Future" to Life









Produced by One Cool Film Production Limited and Distributed by One Cool Pictures Limited, Hong Kong sci-fi action epic, Warriors of Future, is the first film in Asia to utilise Proto Hologram Technology in bringing its characters to life beyond the silver screen. The unveiling of the 4K life-sized Warrior, created by the One Cool Picture's CGI team, Fatface Productions, can be witnessed at K11 Arthouse, Hong Kong.



Named one of the top tech stories of 2020 by Forbes and other media outlets, PROTO is the first device of its kind. It makes telepresence, or holoportation possible, allowing people to beam themselves to locations thousands of miles away and interact with others there. PROTO has already appeared at Comic-Con, the Saturn Awards, the televised iHeartMusic Festival, and the 2020 Emmys Red Carpet.



Refresh Industries Limited is the sole distributor of Proto Hologram in Hong Kong, where they are in the process of creating a Proto network worldwide, and creating the first Metaverse content creation and experience centre in Hong Kong.



Octagon Metatainment Limited is a one-stop talent management, production, and collaborative platform for creators both on and offline. They are a full-service agency that provides leading creative solutions for our clients across industries through top-notch story telling, cutting-edge content and mixed reality experiences, bringing the metaverse to mass audiences worldwide.



"Warriors of Future truly represents an historic moment for Hong Kong sci-fi cinema, which is why we are proud to have worked with One Cool Pictures and Refresh Industries in bringing the movie's iconic mecha characters to life, 1:1, through Proto Hologram technology in 4K for audiences to view up close," said Jonathan Wong CEO & Co-Founder of Octagon Metatainment.



"Thank you, Mr. Louis Koo, for your trust and Fat Face Productions for the expert rendering. Octagon Metatainment will continue to bring metaverse and virtual reality entertainment through cutting edge story-telling to audiences in real life. Stay tuned, because we're just getting started!" said Justina Shih, Co-Founder of Octagon Metatainment.



