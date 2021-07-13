Provation and the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care strive to improve colonoscopy documentation with new requirements and technology

Minneapolis, MN and Sydney, Australia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provation announced today that its gastroenterology (GI) procedure documentation solution, Provation® MD, complies with the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care's effort to increase clinical accuracy and safety when documenting colonoscopy procedures.

Provation MD is a market-leading solution that is proven to improve operational and reporting efficiencies, procedure note accuracy, and overall physician and patient satisfaction. The solution allows endoscopists to efficiently and electronically create procedure notes to document all relevant procedure details and images. Provation MD currently serves over 150 Australian customers and is trusted by more than 80% of the top GI hospitals in the United States. Over 25 years, Provation’s international footprint has expanded from the United States, Australia, and New Zealand to the Middle East and Canada.

In January 2019, funded by the Australian Government Department of Health, the Commission developed the Colonoscopy Clinical Care Standard. The Standard includes nine quality statements and a set of four clinical indicators for proper colonoscopy procedure care. The indicators include 1) adequate bowel preparation, 2) thorough colon examination, 3) adenoma detection, and 4) the presence of sessile serrated adenomas or polyps.

The Colonoscopy Clinical Care Standard has been endorsed by ten key professional organisations and colleges including the Royal Australian College of Physicians (RACP), the Gastroenterological Society of Australia (GESA), the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS), and the Colorectal Surgical Society of Australia and New Zealand (CSSANZ). By reporting on the Commission’s indicators, Australian facilities can increase documentation standardisation for colonoscopies and improve quality patient care.

Now, Australian GI practitioners utilising Provation MD can easily report on the Colonoscopy Clinical Care Standard indicators. Provation MD’s Anticipatory Interface™ guides practitioners through an intuitive workflow navigation tree to offer appropriate selections for quick documentation, including fields for the Commission’s requirements. Provation MD also features image management to associate relevant procedure images and electronic medical record (EMR) integration.

The Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care’s purpose is to contribute to better health outcomes and experiences for all patients and consumers, and Provation’s purpose is to empower Providers to deliver quality health care for all. Both organisations are committed to ensuring practitioners have the best technology to document required data, so that patients can be accurately assessed and treated.

About the Commission

The Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care is an Australian Government agency that leads and coordinates national improvements in the safety and quality of health care based on the best available evidence. By working in partnership with the Australian Government, states and territories, the private sector, clinical experts, and patients and carers, the Commission aims to ensure that the health system is better informed, supported and organised to deliver safe and high-quality care.

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of health care software and SaaS solutions. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality health care for all. We provide innovative solutions in clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting and billing. Celebrating 25 years, Provation serves thousands of hospitals, surgical facilities, anaesthesia groups, and medical offices, including 43 of the top 50 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Our comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient procedure, from pre-op through post-op recovery and follow-up, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports and Provation® MultiCaregiver), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (Provation® SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Set Advisor and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. For more information about our solutions, visit www.provationmedical.com.

