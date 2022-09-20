PRT Continues to Disrupt Southeast Asia Auto Industry with Premium Automotive Products

PRT is emerging as one of the leading auto parts manufacturers in the region owing to its high-quality, durable premium auto products

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium brand of ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corporation Limited (SHA: 603089), one of the largest exporters of Shocks, Struts, and Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, PRT is emerging as one of the leading suppliers in the Aftermarket industry with its wide range of OEM quality products at affordable prices.



PRT is offering a complete line and leading coverage for Asian Market, including the following products:

Air shocks : Engineered specifically for each application, meeting or exceeding the OE standards by using high-quality components such as longer-lasting seals, robust bump stops, steel bottom mounts, heavy-duty crimping rings, robust dust baffles, durable covers to protect the units from road debris, and precision-tuned dampers.

: Engineered specifically for each application, meeting or exceeding the OE standards by using high-quality components such as longer-lasting seals, robust bump stops, steel bottom mounts, heavy-duty crimping rings, robust dust baffles, durable covers to protect the units from road debris, and precision-tuned dampers. Engine sealing parts : Designed for specific applications to restore original vehicle condition by helping to fill minor surface imperfections. Products are manufactured with engineering expertise, highly automated processes, and real application tests.

: Designed for specific applications to restore original vehicle condition by helping to fill minor surface imperfections. Products are manufactured with engineering expertise, highly automated processes, and real application tests. Strut and motor mounts: Projected to meet or exceed OEM specifications on quality, fit, and function. Their factories use only top-quality components and manufacture to strict International Standards.

In the booming auto industry across the region, there's huge demand for high-quality auto parts. Research suggests that the Southeast Asian automobile industry will grow between 2022 and 2031.

Commenting on the increased demand, Bruno Bello, Director of Global Category and Marketing at PRT, said "We have seen this demand for high-quality auto parts in ASIA, and this is where PRT is a step in and supply dealers and distributors with OEM Quality products and competitive prices."

For more information about the latest inventory, interested customers can visit the PRT website to learn more: www.prtautoparts.com .

