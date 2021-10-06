PRT returns to the international stage via the biggest global auto shows

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Ride Technology (PRT), a leading global leading brand of Automotive Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies, will be introducing its class-leading products to the global audience in major upcoming auto shows and exhibits.

This comes as amid the global auto industry restart amid recovery from the pandemic.

PRT will be present at international shows worldwide including:



APPEX ( Nov. 2-4, 2021 / Las Vegas, Nevada , U.S.A) – Held in Sands Expo & Caesar's Forum, this event gathers the big names in the automotive aftermarket industry



Feria Internacional Expopartes ( Nov. 10-11, 2021 / Colombia ) – An exclusive fair for the automotive sector to be held at the Corferias venue in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia



Autoexpo Kenya ( Nov. 18-20, 2021 / Nairobi, Kenya ) – An international trade fair for automobiles, spare parts, supplies and transportation to be held at the Sairt Expo Centre



Automechanika Shanghai ( Nov. 24-27, 2021 / Shanghai, China ) – One of Asia's largest trade fairs for automotive parts, accessories, equipment and services suppliers to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre



Automechanika Dubai ( Dec. 14-16, 2021 / Dubai ) – This biggest automobile event in the Middle East will host exhibitors from at least 57 countries.

During these shows, PRT will showcase its new innovations and products such as the first complete aftermarket strut assembly for the 2019 Toyota Camry as well as the 2019 Jeep Cherokee along with over 2,700 high-quality OEM quality products that are part of the brand's comprehensive portfolio.

"The pandemic is a serious challenge but it won't stop us from innovating and serving our customers better," says Bruno Bello, Category and Marketing Manager at PRT. "We're very excited to be on international stages once again to show our customers that we've made great improvements despite the pandemic.

About PRT

PRT (Performance Ride Technology) has been operating for more than 25 years and has a major presence in over 67 countries. The brand produces parts for almost all types of vehicles, from cars, to SUVs, and even trucks. PRT is ISO-certified and adheres to the strictest quality standards of car manufacturers.

