PSAV® NAMES BECKY SHEEHAN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

February 03, 2020

Schiller Park, Ill., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSAV, a global leader in event experiences, announced today that Becky Sheehan has been named Chief Financial Officer. Sheehan will be responsible for driving global financial stewardship by providing strategic leadership in all areas of Finance. 

“Becky is an ideal addition to the senior leadership team given her extensive experience and fit with our culture. Her leadership of our financial functions will be critical as we continue delivering accelerated growth while expanding our capability, services and footprint,” said Mike McIlwain, CEO. “Becky’s track record and alignment with our vision gives me every confidence in her ability to contribute immediately.” 

Sheehan fills the vacancy left when former CFO Ben Erwin was promoted to President in October 2018. Sheehan’s addition to the senior leadership team furthers the ability for PSAV to deliver transformative events with comprehensive offerings in creative, production, advanced technology and staging services. 

Sheehan has a strong history of serving prominent companies. She spent the last three years as Chief Financial Officer for Cars.com. Previously, she spent 10 years with FTD Companies, Inc., as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She is a Certified Public Accountant and spent more than 20 combined years at the accounting firms Deloitte and Arthur Andersen. At Deloitte, she served as a leader in the Chicago audit practice and was recognized as one of the top 50 “Next Generation” partners to lead the firm and its most important client relationships. 

 “I am thrilled to join PSAV at such an exciting time in the company’s history,” said Sheehan. “I was drawn to the strength of the PSAV purpose, mission and values, the impact the company is having on the dynamic event experience industry, and its future potential. I look forward to partnering with Mike and the senior leadership team as we continue to grow the business for the benefit of our customers.”

About PSAV®

The PSAV family of companies serves as a global leader in event experiences, providing creative, production, advanced technology and staging services to help meeting professionals deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and events. The team consists of approximately 14,000 professionals across 2,100 on-site venue locations and more than 50 regional warehouses. The company operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. It is the trusted partner and exclusive on-site provider of choice at leading venues worldwide. PSAV was recently named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America’s Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in Schiller Park, Ill.  www.psav.com.

Bob Niersbach
PSAV
847.385.3619
rniersbach@psav.com

