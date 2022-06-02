PT Healing At Home Offers At-Home Physical Therapy & Angelic Healing in Los Angeles

—

Injuries, pain & de-conditioning require care. Having to drive to a facility to receive care is something certain people may not like to do. For many, the preference is receiving care from the comfort, safety & privacy of their home. Dr. Lulu Silveyra at PT Healing at Home provides a wonderful solution to this.

Dr. Silveyra holds a doctorate in physical therapy from Loma Linda University and has years of experience refining and honing her clinical skills throughout the West Coast. She not only has the technical expertise, but also brings a holistic perspective to help integrate healing in her clients on multiple levels including the mind, body, and soul. Here are some ways that PT Healing at Home helps.

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy can go a long way in relieving pain, but a highly skilled therapist can make all the difference. PT Healing at Home focuses on various orthopedic and neurological conditions that adults experience. They treat root causes and not just symptoms. Sometimes conditions are made worse my mental and emotional stress and can frequently be a factor in physical symptoms. PT Healing at Home not only helps with your physical issues, but can also help provide healing to the mental and emotional distress that frequently comes along with the territory.

Some of the physical ailments PT Healing at Home treats include injuries, chronic pain, weakness, and dysfunctional movement patterns. To help with the specificity of each case, Dr. Silveyra utilizes a number of different tools & techniques including counterstrain, soft tissue mobilization, joint mobilization/manipulation, and functional training. At PT Healing at Home there are no cookie cutter treatments. Session are highly specialized.

If you’re uncertain how to proceed with neck and back pain, a knee that’s giving you trouble, chronic fatigue or unrelenting headaches (among other conditions), they can help you. PT Healing at Home comes to you for evaluation and treatment. They can help you in choosing your best form of treatment and delivering the care you need to heal.

Angelic Healing

Angelic healing a unique and profound healing method that focuses on deeper levels of healing in mind, body, and spirit. It can provide healing to the mental and emotional stress associated with an injury or health condition and it can provide healing to an array of internal issues and struggles entirely separate from your physical health.

Maybe a life event or PTSD has affected something beyond the surface. Dr. Silveyra can tap into these issues with her non-traditional healing abilities. During sessions, she connects with angelic beings who help clear out heavier energies and pull in celestial light to heal clients. These sessions are highly complementary to physical therapy and provide another layer of healing from an entirely different approach.

Angelic healing is also effective for individuals experiencing difficult periods of time in their life. Its powerful tool that can be used as a form of self-care through challenging times or something that can be used in supporting your general wellbeing. At this time, angelic energy healing sessions are currently being offered for free as a complimentary service to physical therapy for interested individuals. The offer to receive these special services for free is expected to end toward the later half of the year. Complimentary healing session are 30 minutes in length.

For more information on physical therapy and angelic healing, contact PT Healing At Home for details.

About Us: Dr. Silveyra dedicates herself to helping her clients achieve a greater state of health & wellbeing. Clients describe her style of care as compassionate, motivating, goal oriented and patient.

