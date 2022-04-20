PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia Gains Accreditation as Ecolabeling Certification Body

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia is proud to announce it has gained accreditation as a certification body for Type 1 and 2 ecolabeling of a wide range of products.

Ecolabeling is a voluntary method of environmental performance certification and labeling that is practiced around the world; an ecolabel is a mark or label that provides information about the environmental friendliness of a product, based on consideration of its life cycle.

Certification Type 1 is certification on a product that takes into account the principles of environmental stewardship where the focus of the assessment includes the use of raw materials, environmental management, energy and the use of packaging. PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia's Type 1 certification program includes sheet glass, ceramic tiles, wall paint and powder detergent.

Certification Type 2, or self-declaration, is a company's initial claim for a product that meets certain environmental aspects. With this certification, it is evident that the company is committed to fulfilling the environmental aspects that have been determined. PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia's Type 2 certification program includes laundry services, concrete, food packaging, washing and cleaning agents, and sanitary and fittings.

"We at IAPMO support the Republic of Indonesia government's efforts to contribute toward achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals, especially No. 12, which is to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns," said PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia Senior Vice President Shirley Dewi. "We find that as an independent third-party conformity assessment body, we can contribute to this goal by conducting independent auditing and verification under the Ministry of Environment and Forestry's ecolabeling certification scheme. This program is very important for IAPMO, as it is an investment in our future generations."

An article written by PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia Business Development Manager Rista Dianameci about the opportunities that exist for ecolabeling in Indonesia is available for reprint and may be downloaded at: https://www.iapmo.org/media/29512/ecolabeling-in-indonesia-dianameci.pdf.

PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia's services include testing, inspection, certification, and training covering building materials, plumbing equipment, raw materials, and food equipment (flatware/cookware) for the Indonesian market, and testing for international markets such as Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Malaysia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines. For more details about PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia's services, please visit www.iapmoindonesia.org.