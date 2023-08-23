PT Ihsan Group and PT INTI Forge Strategic Partnership for Innovative iMas Digital Gold Platform

PT Ihsan Group's leaders, including Chairman Datuk Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib, signed a groundbreaking deal with PT INTI, introducing the iMas digital gold platform on INTI Cloud. The event marked a pivotal step in reshaping industry standards.

Datuk Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib (fifth from left), Datuk Sri Dr Chew Han Ching (fourth from left), and Edi Witjara (three from right) along with key board members at the signing ceremony.

The distinguished presence of PT Ihsan Group Chairman, Datuk Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib, alongside PT Ihsan Deputy Group Chairman, Datuk Sri Dr Chew Han Ching, and key board members, marked a momentous occasion during a recent event. The signing ceremony between PT Ihsan Digital Nusantara and PT Industri Telekomunikasi Indonesia (PERSERO) (PT INTI) showcased a groundbreaking collaboration, initiating the iMas digital gold platform on INTI Cloud. This significant step was taken during the introductory session of the iMas Application, symbolizing a remarkable partnership that is set to redefine industry standards.

The collaboration between PT Ihsan Group and PT INTI, led by Direktur Utama (President Director) Edi Witjara, represents a convergence of visionary leadership and innovative technology. The presence of industry stalwarts, including Datul Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib and Datuk Sri Dr Chew Han Ching, underscores the commitment to excellence and forward-thinking strategies shared by both organizations. This partnership not only seeks to establish new benchmarks but also reaffirms the power of collaboration in fostering groundbreaking solutions.

"We stand on the threshold of a transformative journey. This collaboration between PT Ihsan Group and PT INTI is a testament to our collective resolve to drive innovation and propel industries forward," remarked Datuk Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib, Chairman of PT Ihsan Group. "The iMas digital gold platform on INTI Cloud reflects our shared dedication to pioneering advancements that enrich the lives of individuals and businesses alike."

Datuk Sri Dr Chew Han Ching, Deputy Group Chairman of PT Ihsan Group, expressed equal enthusiasm: "Our collaboration is a strategic synergy that leverages the strengths of both entities. By merging PT Ihsan Group's deep industry insights with PT INTI's technological prowess, we are uniquely positioned to usher in a new era of possibilities."

The signing ceremony, witnessed by esteemed board members, marks the commencement of a collaborative journey aimed at unlocking novel avenues in the digital space. This pioneering initiative, the iMas digital gold platform on INTI Cloud, exemplifies the ethos of visionary leadership and transformative innovation that defines PT Ihsan Group and INTI.

Given that there are more Muslims than anywhere else in the world, there is a huge market opportunity and potential for this Shariah-compliant gold platform. This partnership not only propels technological advancement but also addresses a significant and underserved market demand.

Furthermore, with the collaboration and support of PT INTI, the iMas digital gold platform is set to foster community-based engagement and reach extensive networking, solidifying its position as a pioneering solution that not only revolutionizes the digital landscape but also nurtures valuable connections among stakeholders.

As the partnership takes flight, both organizations are poised to leave an indelible mark on the digital landscape, setting the stage for a future where groundbreaking solutions seamlessly integrate with visionary leadership, addressing the needs of a global audience while adhering to the principles of innovation, inclusivity, and Shariah compliance.

About Us: About PT Ihsan Group PT Ihsan Group, a financial technology holding company based in Kuala Lumpur, is dedicated to fostering Malaysian and International businesses through a diverse portfolio of products and services offered by its subsidiaries. Striving to be a venture builder, the company is creating an ecosystem that unites communities by leveraging technology and innovation. This ecosystem integrates social e-commerce, trading, logistics, e-payment solutions, investment, and wealth preservation, all aimed at placing clients and consumers at the heart of the business. PT Ihsan Group envisions a sustainable, ethical future where technology empowers economic growth and societal well-being. About PT INTI PT Industri Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) (PT INTI) is a state-owned enterprise in the technology industry, officially established on December 30, 1974. The company, headquartered at Jalan Moch Toha No. 77, Bandung, has a diverse portfolio spanning Manufacturing, System Integration, and Digital Services. In Digital Services, PT INTI conducts this business line by offering Business to Business Commerce SIPLah, Smart Hospital Management System, Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things, Cyber Defense, and Electronic Government Systems.

