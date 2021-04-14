PT Kreasi Teknologi Makmur has agreed to purchase all shares of PT Wirecard Technologies Indonesia from Wirecard Group

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 April 2021, PT Kreasi Teknologi Makmur (KTM) has signed an agreement with Wirecard Group entities to purchase all shares of PT Wirecard Technologies Indonesia (WDTI) including its newly established Malaysian subsidiary Wide Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. The closing of this transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions.

WDTI is a leading provider of digital software products for banks in Indonesia, Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries. With its award-winning PrimeCash transaction banking solution, WDTI enables banks to offer innovative solutions to corporate customers for management of payments, payroll, taxes, receivables, liquidity and supply chain financing. A significant proportion of Indonesian, Malaysian and Vietnamese consumers also use the retail banking products developed by WDTI to access banking services via websites and mobile apps.

With the backing of KTM, WDTI aims to strengthen its relationship with existing customers and continue to grow its business in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. WDTI is committed to support its customers to rapidly advance the digitalization of their corporate and retail banking offerings, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotes from WDTI:

"This is a great moment. Now, WDTI is able to strengthen even more our commitment to our partner banks, invest in product improvements and achieve long-term growth," said Oliver von Quadt, President Director.

"KTM provides us the financial backbone to heavily invest in further product development to strengthen our technical leadership," said Pardjo Yap, CFO.

Quote from KTM:

"We see strong potential to grow a local champion in Indonesia to become an international champion in its segment. We are committed to serve the existing customers and utilize synergy effects within our group of companies," said Vincent Oei, Investor Relations Manager.

About KTM

PT Kreasi Teknologi Makmur (KTM) is a newly set-up technology holding company and aims to be a leading enterprise technology, software and services company in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. KTM is backed by a large Indonesian-based conglomerate with more than 50 companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates worldwide.

About WDTI

PT Wirecard Technologies Indonesia (WDTI), former PT Aprisma Indonesia is specialized on providing high-performant and complex end-to-end solutions for corporate and retail banking in Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, with presence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, WDTI has an experienced team of over 350 software professionals.

Contact: WDTI Media Relations, press@wdti.io