PT Mora Telematika Indonesia Named Winner at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.



PT Mora Telematika Indonesia was honoured for Corporate Excellence Award at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

PT Mora Telematika Indonesia's Journey to Success

Established in 2000, PT Mora Telematika Indonesia (Moratelindo) started its business as a calling card service provider and call center service provider. Today, Moratelindo is one of the largest telecommunication network provider companies in Indonesia. In 2007, the Company transformed into a telecommunication infrastructure service provider by building a 7.5 km fiber optic cable network on Java Island. The Company has advantages in fiber optic network infrastructure and telecommunication industry which led the Company to continually grow to a global level.

Moratelindo's Vision is to be a prominent broadband Company in Indonesia. Its Mission is to provide excellent network quality and best value for innovative telecommunication infrastructure services. It also aims to be a reliable business partner that grows together with all stakeholders. Moratelindo's core values are ICT-SIP — Integrity, Change, Teamwork, Service Excellence, Innovative, Passionate. These core values are Moratelindo's identity, principles, beliefs, and philosophy of values.

Moratelindo is a telecommunications infrastructure provider committed to providing positive services and achievements to contribute the growth of the digital economy in Indonesia.

Moratelindo is also committed to CSR activities that benefit the employees, society, and environment. Some CSR activities the company does are social donation, blood donation, reforestation program such as mangroves planting. Team building is our routine activity that is aiming at strengthen the teamwork among employees and motivating them to perform better. Besides, we also have rewards program (Employee of the Year) for those who achieve the best performance in order to motivate them better.

2020 has been a tough year for businesses, not only in Indonesia, but also globally. Moratelindo's sales in several segmentations such as hotel and restaurants were decreased but on the other sides; the FTTH (Fiber to The Home) and Telco (Operator) are increased). Moratelindo has successfully navigated the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to grow and developed until March 2021. Revenue has grown by 16%, which is above the targeted 13%. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) this year is targeted to grow by 23% to IDR 2.4 trillion. Net income is estimated to grow by 32% from IDR 680 billion in 2020 to IDR 899 billion in 2021. Assets as of March 31, 2021 have reached approximately IDR 13.8 trillion.

Moving forward, Moratelindo will develop the network and service to Kalimantan and Sulawesi that is in line with the government plan to move the capital city to Kalimantan.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognise entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For more information, visit: www.apea.asia

