PTE Life 4:1 Learning Model: Competitive Edge to Ensure Excellent Results for Students

The 4:1 learning model at PTE Life includes a class supported by a professional team consisting of a teacher, a teaching assistant, a class coordinator, and a 24/7 support team available to address questions and provide assistance to students outside of scheduled class times.

The Pearson Test of English (PTE) has emerged as a prominent choice for individuals seeking to study, work, or reside in English-speaking nations. According to the 2020 ETS report, 53% of PTE test-takers are students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate programs worldwide. The PTE certificate is accepted at over 130 universities and colleges in Vietnam and recognized in more than 160 countries, including developed nations such as Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. This growing popularity of the PTE certificate underscores its reliability and value in assessing English proficiency.

In response to the increasing demand for the PTE certificate, choosing a reputable and effective training center is crucial. Understanding this circumstance, PTE Life has continuously innovated its teaching methods and invested in advanced learning tools to meet students' needs. One of the most notable improvements is the implementation of the 4:1 learning model

Since 2023, PTE Life - Vietnam’s leading PTE exam preparation center, proudly announces an enhancement to its 4:1 learning model, a unique and effective method that provides the best support for students preparing for the PTE exam. This model features a dedicated support team comprising a teacher, a teaching assistant, a class manager, and a 24/7 support team available to answer questions and assist students after class. It is suitable for both beginners and those with existing English skills who seek to refine their abilities for achieving higher exam scores.

This development marks a significant milestone in PTE Life’s commitment, delivering high-quality training services and reinformcing its position as a premier institution in helping test takers achieve high PTE score. It also affirms the quality of online classes via Zoom, which are often underrated by numerous Vietnamese.

The success of the 4:1 learning model is reflected in the positive feedback from students and their excellent exam results. Students have reported that this new model has provided them with dedicated care and increased motivation in their studies. They have noted that the support from the teaching team has helped them grasp concepts better, master knowledge, and feel more confident about the PTE exam. Notably, the 4:1 model has significantly contributed to maintaining a 98% success rate on the first attempt, a proud achievement that demonstrates the effectiveness of PTE Life’s teaching methods.

In addition to 4:1 learning model, PTE Life also have many advantages, in comparison to other PTE training center:

Each class has fewer than 10 students.

Students receive free ApeUni accounts for unlimited mock tests.

The easiest-to-learn curriculum which can help any test takers with low English proficiency achieving their targets.

Exclusive templates, forecast exams, tips and tricks in order to study easier and faster.

A commitment contract guaranteeing the exam results for each student.

In the upcoming years, PTE Life continues to expand its training facilities and enhance teaching quality to meet the growing demands of students worldwide. As this learning model continues to evolve, PTE Life remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the highest quality educational programs.

For more information about PTE Life's education model, please visit the website: https://ptelife.com.vn

About PTE Life

Established in November 2014, PTE Life has expanded its training network with six branches across Vietnam, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh, and Da Nang. The center is distinguished by its high-quality PTE exam preparation courses, experienced instructors, and advanced learning tools. PTE Life continues to innovate to meet students’ needs while maintaining an impressive success rate of 98% of students passing the PTE exam on their first attempt.

With investment in modern facilities, a highly skilled teaching team, and the dedicated support of the 4:1 learning model, PTE Life reaffirms its position as Vietnam’s top PTE exam preparation center. PTE Life’s efforts not only help students achieve the PTE certificate but also open opportunities for their international academic and career aspirations.

