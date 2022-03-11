PTSD Treatment Pompano Beach FL Update From Ketamine Clinic South Florida

—

Ketamine Clinic South Florida is conveniently located at 41 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062, and welcomes all patients suffering from mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD in Boca Raton, Wilton manors, Plantation and surrounding areas.

More information can be found here https://ketamineclinicsouthflorida.com/service/ptsd-treatment-pompano-beach/

PTSD is usually caused by going through (or occasionally, witnessing) a traumatic event that threatens serious injury or death. Medical science still can’t completely explain why people develop PTSD, but research indicates it may be a complicated mix of stressful experiences, family history of mental health disorders, temperament and how the brain is regulating the hormones and chemicals in the body in response to stress.

The symptoms of PTSD generally start within a month of the original traumatic event, but in some cases may not appear until even years after the event. The symptoms tend to cause problems at school or work and in personal relationships, and also interfere with daily life.

There are generally four types of PTSD symptoms: intrusive memories, avoidance, negative moods, and changes in physical and emotional reactions. Symptoms may vary from time to time or person to person.

Ketamine can provide fast acting relief.

Ketamine, first developed and approved by the FDA as an anesthetic, is a promising new innovation in the field of PTSD treatment. Ketamine is what some doctors are calling the biggest breakthrough in depression and PTSD treatment in decades. When infused at a low dose into the bloodstream, research shows that Ketamine may be up to 80% effective at providing relief for PTSD symptoms.

One benefit to Ketamine Infusion for PTSD treatment is its ability to sometimes bring relief to symptoms within minutes or hours, rather than the weeks or months your typical antidepressant may take.

Readers can contact this clinic at https://ketamineclinicsouthflorida.com/ to see more information about PTSD treatment in Pompano Beach FL.

About Us: Ketamine Clinic South Florida 41 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062, United States +1 954-320-4944

Contact Info: <br/>Name: Sonia Cotto<br/>Email: Send Email</br>Organization: Ketamine Clinic South Florida</br>Address: 41 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062, United States<br/>Phone: +1 954-320-4944<br/>Website: https://ketamineclinicsouthflorida.com/<br/>

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89069457