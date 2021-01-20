PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Selects GEP SMART™ Procurement Software Platform To Manage Entire Sourcing

-- Major Asia-Pacific oil and gas company selects GEP's unified procurement software to support digital transformation, in multi-year agreement

CLARK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) — a national petroleum exploration and production company based in Thailand, with significant operations in 15 countries across Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa and Australasia — has selected GEP SMART, the industry's leading procurement software platform, after a thorough selection process.

Headquartered in Bangkok, PTTEP is the latest market-leading organization to select GEP SMART. The selection reflects GEP's continued strong growth across the Asia-Pacific region. GEP SMART will enable PTTEP to manage its entire Source-to-Pay (S2P) process by digitally transforming its sourcing activities through a best-in-class, unified cloud solution. This includes a full range of functions, including spend, project management, sourcing, contracting, catalog management, guided buying and supplier management.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs, to achieve maximum ROI.

