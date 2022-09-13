PUBG MOBILE's collaboration with Wingstop will take place in Indonesia from 29 August till 31 October 2022 , and in Singapore from 14 September till 20 November 2022 .

PUBG MOBILE players could win flavorful prizes including discount codes. Wingstop guests can claim a free PUBG MOBILE skin reward from every purchase of Wingstop's PUBG MOBILE special edition product.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's leading battle-royale mobile games, proudly announces a partnership with Wingstop today, a leading multinational restaurant chain first popularized the United States that specializes in cooked-to-order chicken wings that are hand sauced-and-tossed in their iconic and bold flavors. Wingstop is not just a place for wings – Wingstop is a place for flavors unlike any other. With "Winner Winner Wingstop Dinner" as the tagline, the PUBG MOBILE collaboration is set to launch in Indonesia from 29 August through 11 September 2022 and in Singapore from 14 September through 20 November 2022.



PUBG MOBILE Announces Regional Collaboration with Wingstop

In PUBG MOBILE, players are challenged to win the "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" by becoming the last survivor on the battlefield. Through collaboration with Wingstop, PUBG MOBILE players are not only invited to hunt for chicken dinner in the game, but can also eat chicken dinner, literally, in the real world.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Wingstop, a global restaurant brand that is well loved in Indonesia and Singapore," said Oliver Ye, PUBG MOBILE Southeast Asia Director. "We are committed to providing PUBG MOBILE players with the most exciting and memorable experiences. Through this partnership, we want to reward our players in Indonesia and Singapore with real delicious chicken dinners for their continuous support towards PUBG MOBILE. Simultaneously, we would like to encourage Wingstop fans to join in the fun on PUBG MOBILE."

"PUBG MOBILE and Wingstop offer similar digital experiences, both triggering an adrenaline rush that's exciting, bold and full of flavor," said Stacy Peterson, Wingstop's Chief Revenue and Technology Officer. "The collaboration with trending PUBG MOBILE positions our brand at the height of culture and is sure to satisfy the palette of any flavor fan."

With this collaboration, PUBG MOBILE players can get discount codes or cash vouchers through the PUBG MOBILE application H5 Event 26 September till 9 October 2022 that can be used at Wingstop restaurants in Singapore. Redemption of cash vouchers is available for online ordering only at www.wingstop.com.sg .

To mark the start of the collaboration, Wingstop will also be offering a limited-time PUBG MOBILE x Wingstop Flavor Box bundle. Customers who purchase this limited-time Flavor Box bundle will be rewarded with an epic level PUBG MOBILE skin code.

Furthermore, the collaboration will also be enlivened by several renowned content creators and influencers from Indonesia and Singapore.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises more than 1,800 locations worldwide, 14 of which are in Singapore and 54 restaurants in Indonesia. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of various bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made ranch dips.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com.sg and follow @wingstopsg on Facebook and Instagram .

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE comes from PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that rocked the entertainment world in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a desert island to battle in a winner-take-all battle. Players must find and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat each player in a visually and tactically rich battlefield that forces players into a shrinking play zone.