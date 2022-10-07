Free meals for students and RM1,500 prize pool up for grabs in selected local universities.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most popular mobile games, PUBG MOBILE, developed by Level Infinite, recently introduced Nusa, a new map designed for 5 minute gameplays. In celebration of this, PUBG MOBILE is organizing a campus challenge, offering daily tournaments with a total prize pool of RM1,500 to be won, aside from complimentary drinks and meals.



PUBG MOBILE WELCOMES NEW NUSA MAP WITH REGION WIDE CAMPUS CHALLENGE

Starting from 11th October to 18th November, gamers can visit selected universities located in Klang Valley to participate in fun carnival activities to win up to RM500 worth of prizes every Wednesday to Friday. On top of that, those who download and play three games at the booth get to redeem a free meal from selected restaurants. Monster Energy drinks are also available to redeem by just flashing your mobile phone with PUBG MOBILE that contains both Nusa and Erangel Map.

PUBG MOBILE players who fancy having a friendly competition on-site can participate in tournaments featuring the Nusa map from 12th October 2022 to 18th November 2022 to stand a chance at winning from a total prize pool of RM 1,500. Participants can pick from three different categories of the Daily Battle Royale – Squad, Duo, and Solo.

The PUBG MOBILE Version 2.2 update comes with a 1x1 kilometer island map with abundant supplies and is set in the tropics for fast-paced matches. Available in Ranked and Unranked Mode, the map will offer a new battle royale experience. Nusa also brings with it new ways to get around with the introduction of Zipline and Elevator. Players will also get new weapon options with the NS2000 Shotgun and Tactical Crossbow, and ride around in the new vehicle, Quad, a two-seater vehicle that can be used to roam Nusa quickly. Teeming with beautiful sights and interesting gameplay, Nusa is bound to give gamers a more immersive gaming experience.

Experience the new Nusa map for yourselves while taking some prizes home from our Campus Challenge! To locate the closest participating university and its respective dates, visit our official platforms:

Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming updates. PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store .

ABOUT PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

