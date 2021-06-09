Public-Private Partnerships Online Masterclass is Now Back by Popular Demand

Singapore, Jun 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) online masterclass which will be commencing live on 17 August 2021. Throughout the eight sessions, attendees will be mastering PPP project analysis, financing, contracts & transaction management techniques.



We need new infrastructure. Roads, airports, schools, hospitals and housing: the list is enormous and growing. Yet severely limited budgets, economic uncertainty caused by volatile commodity prices, and deficits continue to prevent governments at all levels from delivering the kinds of structural change that have always been needed. In response, some countries have developed successful PPP programmes. Merely grasping the concepts of PPP does not do justice to our great responsibility of having ownership in the country's future. We already know what we need to do, now is the time to really discover how.



Course Highlights:



- PPP policies, strategies, laws & units for implementing successful PPP transactions

- Identifying & selecting appropriate projects for PPPs

- Models for analyzing PPP projects

- Managing & completing PPP feasibility studies

- Financing techniques for PPP to ensure long-term PPP bankability and affordability

- Managing and overseeing PPP procurements & achieving transaction closure

- PPP stakeholder management & sustainability techniques

- Managing long-term PPP contracts for ensuring service delivery, price regulation, and dispute resolution



This masterclass features a rigorous new interactive methodology that requires attendees to demonstrate their understanding of each module's practical techniques and learning outcomes. Every 10-15 minutes throughout each session, attendees will be required to complete either focused review questions for selecting among a range of PPP decisions, or brief group exercise assignments. Attendees should be prepared to actively participate, and not merely to "watch & listen" video presentations.



Case studies of PPP transactions will feature the real-world details of PPP feasibility studies, tender documents, impact assessments, and PPP agreements to provide first-hand understanding of the challenges of PPP transactions. Experiential exercises will place you into the practical role of key management decision-makers who not only need to analyze and understand PPP investment proposals, but who have to make real-world decisions on transactions. As a result of actively engaging in this program's methodology, you will be able to make practical decisions on PPP strategies, projects, and transactions for your organizations following the workshop's completion.



Want to learn more?

Simply email to emilia[at]infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia[at]infocusinternational.com

Website:



Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com Singapore, Jun 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) online masterclass which will be commencing live on 17 August 2021. Throughout the eight sessions, attendees will be mastering PPP project analysis, financing, contracts & transaction management techniques.We need new infrastructure. Roads, airports, schools, hospitals and housing: the list is enormous and growing. Yet severely limited budgets, economic uncertainty caused by volatile commodity prices, and deficits continue to prevent governments at all levels from delivering the kinds of structural change that have always been needed. In response, some countries have developed successful PPP programmes. Merely grasping the concepts of PPP does not do justice to our great responsibility of having ownership in the country's future. We already know what we need to do, now is the time to really discover how.Course Highlights:- PPP policies, strategies, laws & units for implementing successful PPP transactions- Identifying & selecting appropriate projects for PPPs- Models for analyzing PPP projects- Managing & completing PPP feasibility studies- Financing techniques for PPP to ensure long-term PPP bankability and affordability- Managing and overseeing PPP procurements & achieving transaction closure- PPP stakeholder management & sustainability techniques- Managing long-term PPP contracts for ensuring service delivery, price regulation, and dispute resolutionThis masterclass features a rigorous new interactive methodology that requires attendees to demonstrate their understanding of each module's practical techniques and learning outcomes. Every 10-15 minutes throughout each session, attendees will be required to complete either focused review questions for selecting among a range of PPP decisions, or brief group exercise assignments. Attendees should be prepared to actively participate, and not merely to "watch & listen" video presentations.Case studies of PPP transactions will feature the real-world details of PPP feasibility studies, tender documents, impact assessments, and PPP agreements to provide first-hand understanding of the challenges of PPP transactions. Experiential exercises will place you into the practical role of key management decision-makers who not only need to analyze and understand PPP investment proposals, but who have to make real-world decisions on transactions. As a result of actively engaging in this program's methodology, you will be able to make practical decisions on PPP strategies, projects, and transactions for your organizations following the workshop's completion.Want to learn more?Simply email to emilia[at]infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/ppp-online About Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.Emilia MokTel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia[at]infocusinternational.comWebsite: www.infocusinternational.com Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com