Public Relations Practitioners Affirm the Future of PR at Inaugural IPRS PRISM Summit 2022

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 November 2022 - The Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) welcomed close to 160 industry experts and public relations (PR) practitioners at the inaugural PRISM Summit 2022 on 10 November 2022 to discuss the future of PR.kicked off the day by affirming PR as a profession and sharing his thoughts in a Fireside Chat about government communications during the COVID-19 pandemic and the similarities in the roles of diplomats and PR practitionersWith the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent global, political, and economic turmoil, PR practitioners are re-evaluating their roles and the need to evolve to remain relevant in meeting new challenges. In addition, the demand to adapt to emerging technologies and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) in forming business strategies also adds new dimensions to the PR practice.The IPRS organised the summit to bring the PR community together and to exchange in-depth knowledge across key areas such as sustainability and technology. Through these discussions, the delegates also had the opportunity to contribute actionable insights and tips in navigating the volatile business and social environments and the evolving communications industry.The summit featured 32 speakers. In addition to Professor Tommy Koh, other speakers included Ms. Su-Yen Wong, Chairperson at the Singapore Institute of Directors, and Mr. Jacob Puthenparambil, Founder and CEO of Redhill, with topics addressing leadership, ESG, technology, and future readiness. Other domain experts also shared insights on the opportunities and challenges of the current outlook and how PR is essential for organisations in their growth and long-term viability.In the keynote panel,, said that the most significant change isn't technology but economics and that the media model is changing. He also described the role of the PR practitioner as multi-prong — like an accountant who understands the economics of the business, a lawyer who constructs sound arguments, and a service personnel who is often the 'face' of the organisation, calm and graceful even in challenging situations., offered three Cs on how PR practitioners bring value to senior leaders and their Boards – helping the Board curate the narrative, control the crisis, and coach the team. For those who aspire to roles on Boards, she shared that they should view directorships just like any profession and build up skills and experience in areas such as business strategy, finance, and accounting, as well as have a good understanding of regulations., also spoke in a panel on "Shaping Your Sustainability Story." He urged everyone to take the opportunity to embrace ESG and bring about change in their respective organisations. To do this, he said that "Design Thinking, Systems Thinking, and Futures Thinking" was needed.IPRS was formed in 1970, and the institute continues to grow Singapore's PR industry through knowledge acquisitions, networking, and exchanging of new ideas. Through this, it aims to be the leading regional PR organisation that elevates the profession, sets industry standards, and increases public recognition."The IPRS was established in the earliest days of Singapore's PR practice. Today, it continues to uphold the profession's value to people and organisations. Through this Inaugural IPRS PRISM Summit 2022, we challenged our industry to refresh the purpose of communications and make a difference now and in the future. We were thrilled to have had the honour of welcoming and hosting our distinguished speakers, IPRS members, practitioners, and friends of our PR community," says"It is exciting times for public relations professionals. However, the PR profession must evolve to ensure that we remain relevant. PR is no longer only about working with the media. Today, we are ESG leaders, brand ambassadors, social media experts, marketers, risk managers, and more. The strong support we have received from organising a summit like this is proof that the industry is indeed shifting and that change is becoming increasingly necessary." saysThe PRISM summit was supported and made possible by Platinum Sponsor Redhill and Gold Sponsors IN.FOM Truescope , and Dataxet For more information on the IPRS and the IPRS PRISM Summit 2022, please visit www.iprs.org.sg Hashtag: #IPRS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IPRS PRISM

The IPRS introduced PRISM in our industry awards in 1987 to recognise and reward excellence in PR and Communications in Singapore and the region. PRISM which stands for Public Relations in Service of Mankind is today our signature and ethos. The IPRS PRISM Summit will be held biennially, alternating with the IPRS PRISM Awards. Together they present a community platform to lead and showcase the PR industry's best in Singapore and the region.





About IPRS

IPRS, established in 1970 as a non-profit organisation, is the only accrediting body for Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Singapore. The Institute promotes excellence in the industry through knowledge exchange platforms and training programmes that are aligned with the many changes and developments in the practice of PR and Communications today.



IPRS has a growing membership consisting of professionals from diverse backgrounds in public relations, journalism, advertising, marketing, education, and management – a factor that has contributed to the Institute's strength and dynamism.



There are 10 Student Chapters with various tertiary institutions to create opportunities for communications students and IPRS members to share expertise and experiences. The IPRS introduced the Biennial PRISM Awards (Public Relations In the Service of Mankind) in 1987 to recognise and reward excellence in PR and Communications in Singapore and the region.



