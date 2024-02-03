Pubtech Assertive Yield Targets 2X Growth in 2024 After Hitting $750M Traded Revenue Milestone in 2023

—

Assertive Yield, a leading force in AI-driven publisher monetization solutions, has unveiled its ambitious expansion plans for 2024. In 2023, the startup achieved over USD 750 million ad revenue processed through its innovative solution. Anticipating substantial growth in 2024, the company plans to launch advanced features, further enhance its wrapper, and solidify partnerships with top-tier publishers, aiming for a 2x increase in tracked revenue in 2024.

Amidst the most severe slowdown witnessed in the digital advertising market in four years, Assertive Yield not only navigated through the challenges but also achieved a remarkable +70% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth in 2023 while remaining fully bootstrapped.

Adopted by publishers worldwide, their advanced suite of solutions orchestrates the generation, optimization, and monetization of website ad revenue. In just 9 months since its public launch, their advanced wrapper, Yield Manager, has successfully monetized an impressive 100 billion impressions in 2023, translating to $100 million managed revenue.

This outstanding performance further solidifies Assertive Yield's standing as a prominent player in the industry. The company's commitment to continuous product development is evident through investments in cutting-edge technology. In 2023 alone, Assertive Yield successfully launched over 10 new features, new versions of its products, and pioneering AI-driven solutions like Yield Manager and AI Layouts. These initiatives reflect the company's dedication to providing publishers with a holistic ad revenue maximization solution, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

Assertive Yield is growing fast in both the US and European markets, driven by the success of its pioneering Yield Manager, a total ad revenue management solution, Assertive Yield excels in navigating the complexities of advanced ad stack infrastructures, providing bespoke solutions designed to elevate the performance of top-tier global publishers - including those in editorial, entertainment, gaming, and aggregators.

“I'm not a fan of building what already exists. Most product development at AY is focused on what has not been done before or where scale is limited.”, CEO Nils Lind explains.

Assertive Yield's Total Ad Revenue Management Suite is tailored for global publishers, geared to address the monetization complexities of those generating billions of impressions monthly, the platform supports in-house programmatic teams.

Effectively managing complex ad stack structures and multiple global websites, Assertive Yield enables large teams to streamline processes, cut ad tech costs, and align internal operations. Assertive Yield's suite provides a unified source of truth, optimizing both revenue and operations for scale.

A key objective for Assertive Yield in 2024 is to develop a marketplace and a template engine to enable publishers and other ad tech vendors to create predefined configurations for various models of digital ad monetization. The goal is to simplify the integration of new solutions helping publishers ahead of the fast changing industry.

"We provide the technology and tools to make our clients more efficient and achieve better results. Our focus is not on replacing their employees or taking over the operations and monetization. We serve as a software partner and consultant, helping them scale more efficiently and improve revenue while managing hundreds to thousands of domains," says Nils Lind, CEO at Assertive Yield.

Founded by Lind in 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Assertive Yield has evolved from a two-person startup to a global powerhouse. It now boasts a diverse team of over 30 members hailing from 9 different countries, representing 15 nationalities

In 2023 only, the company has grown the team by 50% while expanding product offerings, reinforcing its position in the global market. Now operating in multiple regions, from North America to Europe, the company proudly serves diverse publishers like Shinez, Apartment Therapy, Hearst Autos, and 9Gag, as well as SSPs like GumGum.

Product development at Assertive Yield primarily targets areas previously unexplored or only minimally developed in Pubtech. One of the investment focuses is on creating unique demand and developing ad mediation systems to assist publishers in navigating different revenue sources.

"We're also reaching a point where we can bundle all this inventory, offering advertisers a more precise understanding of its quality, thereby capturing premium demand," adds Nils.

Assertive Yield is set to enhance its product line with AI-driven capabilities to enhance and scale audience lifetime value through the most out-of-the-box features and solutions. These innovations encompass real-time revenue predictions, dynamic pricing, and advanced A/B/n testing.

Additionally, the recently launched AI Layouts are designed to balance ad revenue optimization with user experience, featuring modules like AI Content Suggestions for increased engagement.

Exclusive insights for publisher programmatic leaders

In addition to the expansion plans, Assertive Yield today released its latest AY Industry Insights Report, "2024 Publisher Trends: Global Programmatic & Ad Revenue".

This comprehensive analysis, drawing on data from Assertive Yield’s 150 trillion data points worldwide, provides an in-depth overview of key quantity and quality metrics in the publisher's ad revenue.

Amidst the upcoming third-party cookie depreciation and the rush from publishers to adapt to it, the report highlights that the most prevalent identifiers in the industry in Q4/23 were SharedID, UnifiedID, ID5, PubProvided, and Criteo.

Regarding auction dynamics, the report revealed that only 68% of IDs successfully pass through the auction process, a benchmark that signifies a critical area of adjustment for the industry.

Other insights and more details on the most used IDs across AY’s database, top-performing SSPs, among other data, are available for download here.

About Assertive Yield

Assertive Yield stands as a global leader in empowering publishers, SSPs, and Ad Networks to maximize their revenue potential. Their suite of solutions, including Yield Manager, Yield Intelligence, and Yield Optimization, leverages AI and powerful scripts to offer holistic, efficient, and sustainable real-time data from all revenue sources, enabling publishers to manage their ad stack, maximize revenue, reduce costs, and enhance user lifetime value.

With advanced AI-driven features such as real-time revenue predictions, dynamic flooring, and traffic shaping, they provide an all-encompassing platform for publishers' monetization strategies. For more information, please visit www.assertiveyield.com.

About the AY Industry Insights Reports:

The AY Industry Insights Report offers an in-depth analysis of publisher programmatic, drawing on extensive AY data analysis and expert insights. The data analyzed is based on the AY Global Programmatic Ad Revenue Index. This report aims to provide publishers with strategic insights, highlighting key trends, challenges, and opportunities based on comprehensive data and industry expert analysis. Access all the reports.

