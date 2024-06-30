Pudong Airport welcomes new 24/7 service station

A new round-the-clock one-stop service station catering to the international travelers arriving at Terminal 2 of the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai was put into trial operation on June 29.

International travelers visit the new round-the-clock one-stop service station launched at Terminal 2 of Pudong International Airport on June 29, 2024. [Photo by Li Junfeng/english.shanghai.gov.cn]

A new round-the-clock one-stop service station catering to the international travelers arriving at Terminal 2 of the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai was put into trial operation on June 29.

The station runs 24 hours, 7 days a week with manned service. Crucial services including purchasing local SIM cards, cash exchange and withdrawal, mobile payment consultation and transportation pass sale are provided at the station, which sits directly outside the terminal’s international arrival exit point. Portable WIFI equipment will also be made available at a later date.

“The station looks to welcome and provide assistance to expatriates upon their arrival in Shanghai, allowing them to feel the high efficiency and convenience of Shanghai as soon as possible,” said Qian Jia, operation manager of the service station.

Under an LED screen ring displaying “International Services Shanghai”, four counters with staff have been set up to provide services in four major areas, namely communication, payment, tourism and transportation.

“We are going to constantly update information and expand the scope of service in accordance with the requirements of expatriates,” Qian added.

An ATM that allows cash withdrawal with international bank cards as well as a machine capable of exchanging 20 currencies into renminbi are located next to the station. A public telephone which offers 3-minute free calls within Chinese mainland is also provided on the site.

“They gave us a booklet that shows all the attractions. We are gonna be here for four days, so I believe that should give some time,” said Arturo Achard, who found the newly opened station very helpful.

Coming from Mexico, this is Achard and his family members' first trip to Shanghai. The family is excited about their four-day trip in the international and friendly city, with a full slate of activities planned.

“I have heard that this is one of the most modern cities in China, so I would like to see that,” said Achard.

Achard said he expects to see a lot of skyscrapers, a lot of Chinese food, and several museums.

“I was also thinking about making a short trip that is not far away from here. I can use the express train. I’ve heard that your train is one of the fastest in the world,” he added.

Dan Peachey, coming from California, said he was impressed by the top-notch service provided by the station.

“I always love Shanghai, and I am very excited to come back. It's been 10 years, so I’m very happy to be here,” said Peachey.

The station is a result of collaboration between the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal Government, Shanghai Head Office of the People's Bank of China, Shanghai Municipal Commission of Transport, Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai Communications Administration, Shanghai Airport (Group) Co Ltd and Shanghai Foreign Service (Group) Co Ltd affiliated to Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co Ltd.

Similar service stations located at Terminal 1 of Pudong International Airport and Terminal 1 of Hongqiao International Airport are expected to be put into use in October.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport has seen its inbound flights and passenger volume rise substantially in the first half of this year. A total of 49,031 flights from cities and regions outside Chinese mainland arrived at the airport from Jan 1 to June 26, an increase of 91.5 percent year-on-year. During the same time, 7.06 million passenger trips of overseas travelers were handled, an increase of 180.2 percent from the same period last year.

