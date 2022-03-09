Pudu Robotics Helps Hong Kong Combat Covid-19 Pandemic

The firm once again participates in the fight against the pandemic by donating robots that support contactless delivery and automatic disinfection

SHENZHEN, China, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, the global leader in commercial service robots, has donated several of its BellaBot and Puductor 2 robots to Hong Kong to help the region address the severe outbreak of omicron cases.

BellaBot is Pudu's premium food delivery robot that integrates multiple technologies to ensure its safety and stability during delivery, including the automotive-grade independent linkage suspension system, the intelligent infrared induction tray, 3D obstacle avoidance as well as the dual Laser SLAM and Visual SLAM positioning and navigation system. The super large four-layer tray's robust load-bearing capacity allows the robot to deliver a variety of items at one time.

Puductor 2 is a proprietary UV cleaning robot equipped with dual disinfection modes: Ultrasonic Dry Mist Disinfection where the disinfectant is atomized into 10µm dry particles that ensure complete sterilization by remaining suspended in the air in a random motion, and UV-C Disinfection where a UV lamp is equipped, delivering outstanding disinfection with an ultraviolet illumination of 188μW/cm² at 1 meter.

To date, the first batch of Pudu robots has been delivered to the two designated quarantine hotels in Hong Kong: Oasis Avenue – A GDH Hotel and Metropark Hotel Kowloon.

By delivering daily necessities to the quarantine hotels' guests in a contactless manner, BellaBot minimizes the risk of cross infection by avoiding direct contact between staff and guests in addition to helping save on anti-pandemic supplies, while Puductor 2 guarantees safe and healthy indoor environments within the hotels by enabling its 24/7 automatic disinfection. The two robots work in tandem to maximize their effectiveness as a pandemic preventive solution.



Pudu Robots - BellaBot & Puductor 2 have been arranged in the quarantine hotels

The second batch of Pudu robots will soon be shipped to the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) in order to support the institution in fighting the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, Pudu Robotics has donated several hundred robots to hospitals, isolation wards, quarantine facilities, and several public transit hubs across China to support combating the pandemic. In addition, its service robots have contributed to solving the problems of labor shortage as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

"Technology can be used effectively to curb the coronavirus," said Pudu Robotics founder and CEO Zhang Tao. "When it is needed, we have the obligation, the ability, and the willingness to stand with the frontline workers and combat the pandemic. Turning the power of science and technology into an actual pandemic prevention force, we are ready to support and give back to global society with our products powered by advanced technologies. "

For more information on Pudu Robotics, please visit www.pudurobotics.com

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.