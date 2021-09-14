Pudu Robotics Showcased Its Advanced Robotics Solution at FSTEC US Exhibition

Pudu Robots Singled Out from Thousands of Products Featured at FSTEC 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology company Pudu Robotics featured its global availability of high-performance robots with the latest delivery & reception service solution at FSTEC 2021 exhibition in Texas. The theme of FSTEC 2021 is to enable restaurants and tech connect, four of the most representative robots from Pudu Robotics were showcased from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, including BellaBot, KettyBot, PuduBot and HolaBot. They are designed to efficiently improve food delivery services across various restaurants and commercial environments.

Pudu Robotics robots were on full display to navigate the exhibition venue and hit high attraction during FSTEC in recognition of its advanced technology and innovative solutions that help restaurants to achieve more with less, delivering a state-of-the-art experience for on-site food delivery. In the process of development, Pudu Robotics aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living to the future. The following products can represent the spirit of its growth.

BellaBot

Large capacity with 4-layer induction tray

Interact with the robot by touching

Replace battery anytime

Easy to navigate even without markers

KettyBot

A walking AD Display with18.5" screen

Pass freely even with 55cm left

Easy to navigate even without markers

Work continuously for 8 hours

PuduBot

Large capacity with 7-layer adjustable tray

6 different delivery modes for different purposes

Deliver safely with built-in 3D obstacle avoidance sensor

Deliver steady with auto-independent linkage suspension

HolaBot

Greatly improve plates collection efficiency

Large carrying capacity up to 60KG

Easily controlled by a smartwatch

Contactless and safe delivery

In the future, Pudu Robotics will continue to focus on advanced innovation in the robotics industry to fully explore with its partners to expand the global market in depth.

About Pudu Robotics

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Pudu Robotics is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots. The company has set up R&D centers in Shenzhen and Chengdu, and hundreds of after-sales service centers across the globe.

As a world-leading provider of commercial service robots, Pudu Robotics has sold tens of thousands of robots to more than 60 countries and regions, covering more than 600 cities around the world.

In May 2021, Pudu Robotics completed series C financing of $78 million, a joint investment by Tencent, Meituan and Sequoia Capital China.

Global Website: www.pudurobotics.com

