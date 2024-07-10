Puerta Princesa Travel Planning: Sustainable Tourism Adventure Guides Announced

Ever Wonder Adventure announces updates to its Puerto Princesa travel guide, offering several additional eco-friendly travel options in the region.

—

In response to the popularity of its Puerto Princesa/Palawan eco-friendly travel guide, Ever Wonder Adventure now offers an enhanced version that includes several additional activities, such as island hopping in the Calamian Archipelago, Miniloc Island, and Pangulasian Island. The piece continues to detail the region’s leading sustainable travel locations, including the Subterranean River National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

More details can be found at https://bit.ly/paradise-princesa

Ever Wonder Adventure aims to promote travel practices that protect and preserve the natural environment, as well as the culture of local communities. The platform’s travel guides are made possible by purchases from its ‘Adventure Travel’ and ‘Save Earth’ merchandise lines, offering high-quality apparel and unique designs inspired by the global locations the series covers.

“With its emerald islands, turquoise waters, and a plethora of natural wonders, Puerto Princesa invites you to embark on an unforgettable adventure,” a company representative explained. “We cover Honda Bay, the Subterranean River, El Nido, Coron, and many other attractions that make this one of the top sustainable tourism destinations in the world.”

In the early 1990s, the Puerto Princesa region was suffering from decades of poorly managed tourism practices, resulting in significant environmental degradation. Following the introduction of community-wide sustainable tourism initiatives, the area has emerged as one of the world’s leading ecotourism destinations, with both the natural environment and Palawan locals benefiting.

Ever Wonder Adventure explains that the popularity of its Puerto Princesa guide is also reflected by travel website Trip Advisor, which recently highlighted the area as one of the world’s top 7 trending destinations. With the recent update, Ever Wonder Adventure aims to offer additional insights for readers who are interested in visiting.

About Ever Wonder Adventure

In addition to Puerto Princesa, Ever Wonder Adventure’s travel guide series includes the Trans Bhutan Trail, Thailand’s Chiang Rai and the Golden Triangle, Costa Rica, and the Galapagos Islands. The website also draws attention to several pressing conservation issues, such as sea turtles and reducing food waste.

“We aim to showcase untouched natural wonders in unspoiled destinations, and how you can discover them without causing damage,” one client recently stated. “If our travel guide series guide has helped you plan your next adventure, please consider visiting our support page and purchasing some beautiful pieces to take on your trip.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://bit.ly/Buy-Princesa

Contact Info:

Name: H C Yip

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ever Wonder Adventure

Address: One Oxley Rise Singapore, Singapore, Singapore 238714, Singapore

Website: https://www.everwonderadventure.com



Release ID: 89135189

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.