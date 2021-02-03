Pulse iD unveils strategic partnership with Visa to launch intelligent loyalty and merchant offers in Asia Pacific

Pulse iD will power Visa Offers Exchange, a marketplace of merchant offers for Visa cardholders that are intelligently curated based on spend behaviour

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse iD, a leading Asia Pacific fintech, today unveiled a strategic partnership agreement with Visa, the world's leader in digital payments. The partnership will see Pulse iD leveraging its Catalyst platform to power Visa Offers Exchange (VOX), a marketplace of merchant offers that intelligently targets Visa cardholders based on their spend behaviour.

VOX is the latest offering in Visa's portfolio of consumer engagement solutions that enables merchants to grow their reach and sales through targeted promotions while enabling consumers to receive relevant and timely offers, and financial institutions to enhance their offering to Visa cardholders.

Merchants onboarded to VOX can leverage Visa's extensive pool of insights derived from its global leadership position in digital payments to inform market segmentation and develop customised offers relevant to their specific business objectives, be it capturing new customers or rewarding loyal customers. Financial institutions then select from these merchant offers, which are curated for its Visa cardholders based on spend behaviour using VisaNet data and analytical models.

Consumers will be able to link their Visa card and start receiving personalised offers and promotions. When an offer is redeemed and paid for with the Visa card, a cashback will be directly awarded to the Visa card, providing a seamless experience for the consumer.

VOX will be progressively rolled out across all Visa's markets in Asia Pacific.

Alex Topaloski, founder and CEO of Pulse iD, commented, "The strategic partnership with Visa is a step change for Pulse iD. It gets us closer to achieving our mission of helping merchants and banks digitise their customer experiences. At Pulse iD, we're passionate about creating solutions that generate value for all parts of the payments ecosystem. VOX delivers on that by providing businesses with smarter, data-driven ways to build revenue – at this critical time of change. On the consumer side, we look forward to taking the friction out of redeeming offers and coupons, enabled via a seamless bank app experience."

As fintechs continue to be a key enabler in driving new payment experiences for consumers, the Pulse iD and Visa partnership speaks to Visa's commitment in partnering fintechs to scale their payment innovations around the world, with increased safety and speed.

Conor Lynch, head of Consumer Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa noted, "The solution we've built with our partners at Pulse iD is a great example of how we are extending value to the payments ecosystem. Issuers can provide compelling offers to their customers at a manageable cost, merchants get an easy way of targeting consumers to drive sales growth, and shoppers benefit by getting access to exciting offers online and face-to-face!"

About Pulse iD

Pulse iD is a leading Asia Pacific Fintech with a presence in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company provides merchants a revenue-acceleration platform – allowing businesses to develop and distribute intelligent offers across a rapidly growing financial services network. Pulse iD is servicing multiple AP markets via its Catalyst platform – in partnership with payment networks, merchant acquirers and financial institutions. For more information, visit https://www.pulseid.com/catalyst

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

