Pulse Secure Expands Global Education Partnerships Into Australia and New Zealand

Partnership with Datacipher allows customers and partners to receive localized training which will help to achieve Pulse Secure Technical Expert certification

SYDNEY, Australia, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Datacipher to deliver Pulse Secure Authorized Training courses across Australia and New Zealand.

“The continuous evolution of cyber threats and the complexity of hybrid, multi-cloud environments mean that demand for Pulse Zero Trust Access solutions and skilled resources has never been higher,” said Mike Waring, Regional Director for Asia Pacific at Pulse Secure. “The team at Datacipher brings depth of experience in Australia and New Zealand that will help to enable and empower our partners and customers to tailor and deploy Pulse Secure’s portfolio of solutions. To our customers, that means more secure access to data and applications, and a vastly improved end user experience.”

“Datacipher is positioned to be the preferred training partner in APAC for next generation networking, cloud, and cyber security skills,” said Amar R Kotha, Managing Director at Datacipher. “We are thrilled that we are joining Pulse Secure as their training partner. This partnership will allow us to increase our offerings in network security skill development to our privileged customers.”

Pulse Secure brings together core secure access functions with required interoperability for hybrid IT and multi-cloud. The company’s Zero Trust value proposition is realized through its Access Suite, which delivers protected connectivity, operational intelligence, and threat response across mobile, network, and multi-cloud environments in order to provide easy, compliant access for end users and single-pane-of-glass management for administrators.

The Pulse Secure Training and Certification Program includes training courses designed to help network engineers, enterprise system architects, technical support specialists and implementation consultants to successfully deploy and maintain Pulse Secure products and services. After completing the training course, participants are prepared to take the Pulse Secure Certified Technical Expert exams. Local classes will begin in July 2020 and will include training for: Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) - Deployment, Implementation and Configuration ; Pulse Connect Secure (PCS) - Administration and Configuration ; and Pulse Secure vADC - Administration and Configuration.

Pulse Partners and customers can find local class offerings by visiting the Datacipher website: http://datacipher.com/pulse-secure-training/

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 24,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

