Pulsetto Enters New Era With Appointment of Povilas Sabaliauskas as CEO

Pulsetto, a leader in neuromodulation, announces Povilas Sabaliauskas as its new CEO in an effort to drive future growth. Sabaliauskas' expertise will enhance the Pulsetto device, solidifying the company's position at the forefront of neuromodulation technology.

Pulsetto, a leader in the neuromodulation field, announces the appointment of Povilas Sabaliauskas as the new Chief Executive Officer. Sabaliauskas, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer and was instrumental in product development, steps into the role as Pulsetto bolsters its position in the industry and drives future growth.

Co-founder Vitalijus Majorovas, who has served as CEO, will now focus on strategic partnerships and growth initiatives. This transition will enhance investor relations and expand Pulsetto's network of collaborators.

Sabaliauskas brings extensive experience in product development, medical devices, research and development, and manufacturing. His expertise is crucial in advancing Pulsetto's mission and ensuring the continuous improvement of its products.

"As the new CEO of Pulsetto, my vision is to steer the company towards a future where we are recognized as the leaders in the neuromodulation field," said Sabaliauskas. "Our primary focus will be on product development and research and development (R&D), as we firmly believe that our product is the cornerstone of our success. We aim to iterate and develop two branches: one focused on wellness and the other on medical devices."

Sabaliauskas underscored the importance of a scientific approach in enhancing the quality of Pulsetto's offerings. "We will prioritize enhancing the scientific foundation of our products by increasing collaboration with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the medical community and establishing stronger connections with university experts in various fields," he added. "This scientific approach will ensure that our products not only meet but exceed industry standards, providing unparalleled benefits to our users."

Sabaliauskas said Pulsetto will implement improvements and optimizations across all stages of its product development process to achieve this. By becoming a data-driven company, Pulsetto will leverage data analytics to refine its products continuously and ensure they meet customers' evolving needs.

"We want to be considered not only a neuromodulation company but also a data company. We envision greater integration with other software platforms, such as Apple Health and other wearable technologies, to provide a seamless experience for our users. Collaborations with other industry leaders will also be a key focus, enabling us to stay at the forefront of innovation in the neuromodulation industry," shares Sabaliauskas.

Pulsetto invites strategic partners to join its journey to expand its impact. Majorovas's new focus on strategic partnerships underscores the company's commitment to growth and collaboration. "We are actively looking for new partnerships and invite strategic partners to contact us and join us," said Majorovas.

Pulsetto's flagship product, the Pulsetto device, is a vagus nerve stimulator designed to biohack the parasympathetic nervous system. This technology is pivotal in regulating vital bodily functions and promoting overall wellness. By stimulating the vagus nerve, the device helps reduce stress and anxiety and improve sleep quality. Studies have shown that vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) positively affects heart rate variability (HRV), mood, and overall well-being.

The Pulsetto device is drug-free and provides long-lasting relief, reducing anxiety and stress by 64.5%. Pulsetto's approach is rooted in cutting-edge science, aiming to enhance the lives of individuals worldwide. The company's team comprises top experts in sleep and neuromodulation, making it a leader in addressing prevalent mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

Sabaliauskas concluded, "Together, we will make a significant impact on the lives of our users, helping them achieve better health and wellness through cutting-edge neuromodulation technology."

With Sabaliauskas at the helm of the company, Pulsetto looks forward to expanding its product offerings and forging strategic partnerships that will strengthen its impact on global health and wellness.

For more information about Pulsetto and its products, visit Pulsetto's website at https://pulsetto.tech/.

Pulsetto is a leader in neuromodulation and wellness, dedicated to harnessing cutting-edge science to enhance the lives of individuals worldwide. Focusing on addressing mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, and sleep disorders, the company leverages the latest advancements in technology to offer the Pulsetto device, a vagus nerve stimulator designed to provide effective, drug-free solutions.



