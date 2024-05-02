Pulsetto Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device For Enhanced Meditation Results Updated

Pulsetto offers customers a non-invasive method for increasing and speeding up the positive effect meditation has on their physical, mental, and emotional health by incorporating its newly updated vagus nerve stimulation device.

Amid the growing meditation trend in the U.S., the company offers a compact, easy-to-use device designed to enhance users' meditation experiences to help them reap further benefits. As shown in recent studies, meditation can increase professional productivity by 120%, decrease depression by 30%, improve sleep quality, lower blood pressure, and reduce chronic pain by 30%. Pulsetto's latest vagus nerve stimulation device can be worn while meditating, or working, to quickly lower heart rate and usher users into a deeper state of physical and mental relaxation.

The Pulsetto vagus nerve stimulation device, when worn around the back of the neck, sends gentle electric pulses into the vagus nerve. This triggers the parasympathetic nervous system to enter "rest and digest" mode, which is the counterbalance to the "fight or flight" mode that generates high levels of stress in the body.

The vagus nerve is responsible for signaling the brain to release acetylcholine and serotonin, two calming neurotransmitters. While seasoned meditators can eventually achieve a highly relaxed state, wearing Pulsetto allows the body to reach this state in just a few minutes, meaning a greater percentage of users' meditating time is spent in this condition, which directly impacts sleep quality and overall health.

The Pulsetto vagus nerve stimulation device comes with access to the company's app, which can be used on customers' smartphones to operate the device and switch between its varying settings for stress, anxiety, and more. With a Pulsetto purchase, customers also receive a month-long trial of the app's premium level, which includes custom stimulations and 15 guided meditations. The Pulsetto app's various stimulations, settings, and guided meditations were designed by leading neuromodulation and sleep experts.

"Before using the Pusetto device, I used to think it was normal to lose my energy midday. Of course, I was totally running on four hours of sleep," said one satisfied user. "So, around four to five, I'd start to feel restless and tired and unable to focus on my tasks. But, as I started using it I experienced stress withdrawal, it made me feel like I took back control of my life, energy, and good mood."

