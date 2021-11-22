Puncak Niaga Executive Chairman YBhg. Tan Sri Rozali Ismail Awarded as Entrepreneur of The Year at ACES Awards 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's most prestigious leadership and sustainability accolades, the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability awards (ACES), has recognized Tan Sri Rozali Ismail as the recipient for the Entrepreneur of The Year award for this year. This special accolade by MORS Group is bestowed to only one recipient each year from across Asia in recognising and honouring inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates cross-industry in rewarding the remarkable success in all forms throughout the international business community.



YBhg. Tan Sri Rozali Ismail, Executive Chairman, Puncak Niaga

Tan Sri Rozali Ismail was selected among 410 nominations from across the region and was the only Malaysian under the Entrepreneur of The Year Category. Under his leadership, Puncak Niaga Group has grown into a reputable conglomerate with diversified businesses. Recently, Tan Sri Rozali Ismail has been appointed as the Chairman of Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Golden Triangle (IMT-GT) Joint Business Council (JBC) as well as Chairman of IMT-GT JBC Malaysia for the year 2021/ 2022 to oversee on the ideas and strategized on the lucrative opportunities for the private sectors nationwide specifically for Indonesia and Thailand to expand their businesses among the member of countries. This was one of the most recent major milestone in Tan Sri Rozali's career that has helped solidify his incredible influenced as one of the successful business entrepreneurs in Malaysia.

As a corporate figure and known as "The Water-Man", his leadership and entrepreneurial skills are admirably supplemented by his commitment to activities outside of his business empire, such as his roles as Advisor to the Business and Accounting Faculty Council at his alma mater, the University of Malaya, or his service as Trustee of social foundations and his role as President of non-profit organisations that look after public interests. He is also a staunch advocate of entrepreneur development programmes and foundations.

"The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well", Tan Sri Rozali Ismail rides the cresting wave.

About Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad

Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company whilst its subsidiaries are principally involved in the construction, water, wastewater, oil and gas, sewerage and environmental engineering sectors including undertaking research and development and technology development for the water, wastewater and environmental sectors, management and advisory services, facilities management services and plantation.

Website: www.puncakniaga.com.my