Puppet and Arrow Electronics enter distribution agreement for Australia and New Zealand regions

SYDNEY, Australia, May 20, 2021 -- Puppet , the industry leader for infrastructure automation, today announced it has entered an Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, a valued-added distributor.



Puppet helps enterprises modernise, manage and bring into compliance hybrid infrastructure through continuous automation. Puppet partners with some of the largest organisations across Australia and New Zealand spanning verticals like Financial Services, Education, Government and Telecommunications. Current customers include ANZ Bank and Monash University.

Under Australia’s updated Cyber Security Strategy 2020 , businesses will be required to comply with new minimum standards of cyber security set by industry and potentially enforced by a regulator, under a federal government plan to strengthen the nation's defences against cyber crime. The legislative and regulatory framework is expected to adopt and leverage recognised ISO and/ or IEC Standards as baseline requirements for organisations1.

“The pressure to act fast while remaining secure and compliant at cost is a significant concern for organisations today, especially those who exist in highly regulated environments or are dealing with a complex set of compliance needs,” said David Hayes, head of business development, APAC, Puppet. “By putting IT at the centre of business needs, we believe there is a real opportunity for more organisations in Australia and New Zealand to scale more efficiently, accelerate revenue growth, remain compliant to avoid fines, and mitigate security risk through their current workforce. We are excited about the agreement with Arrow, which will maximise this opportunity and accelerate our growth across the region.”

The relationship with Arrow supports Puppet’s plan to bring on additional channel partners across ANZ and the rest of the APJ region, in addition to bolstering its channel team in the coming months.

Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business aggregates the world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Arrow’s cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, removes complexity in the IT buying process by connecting these technologies with thousands of channel partners and millions of end-users through an extensive cloud catalogue and consumption management capabilities.

1 2021, Recommendations Report, NSW Cyber Security Standards Harmonisation Taskforce

About Puppet

Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure with the solutions to automate anywhere, reliably scale, and integrate compliance and security across hybrid infrastructure. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security, all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore, Sydney and Timișoara. Learn more at puppet.com .

