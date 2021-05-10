PURE Group expands its physical and digital footprint amidst unprecedented post-COVID demand for mind and body wellness

HONG KONG, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fitness and wellness industry in the region has witnessed accelerated growth with health top of people's agendas. PURE Group, incorporating industry-leading brands PURE Yoga and PURE Fitness, has experienced unanticipated 135% record high membership growth and over 194% increase in member check-ins across all its Shanghai and Beijing locations since the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, whilst its Hong Kong and Singapore locations are seeing an upsurge as consumers seek mind and body wellness solutions.



PURE Yoga Plaza 66, Shanghai

As an industry leader, PURE Group spearheads an innovative 'big-box' yoga and fitness '360 wellness' model – incorporating multiple 'boutique' concepts, such as the new 'FUZE' high intensity training offering, together with activewear retail stores, healthy eating cafes and nutrition consultancy all under one roof. With a team of over 2,000 professionals, PURE Group sets the bar for quality of teachers across yoga, group fitness and personal training – a factor which it sees as critical to current and future success.

Embracing the rapid change in consumer behaviour towards online-to-offline services, PURE Group is unveiling several new initiatives catering for a seamless healthy lifestyle unconstrained by time and location. The Group has heavily invested in a soon-to-launch mobile app platform, PURECAST - bringing together physical, live-streamed and on-demand experiences that will provide a world-class, personalised wellness journey for the booming fitness and yoga market, which is estimated to number nearly 100 million people in mainland China alone*. Additionally, the Group has partnered with Fiture, and its innovative 'Slim' at-home-fitness hardware, to provide content to its subscriber base. Another recently announced initiative is the PURE Fitness collaboration with Apple Watch, facilitating easy access to member services such as club check-ins, upcoming class bookings and descriptions, and a unique locker number logging function.

To cope with the unprecedented demand on wellness, the PURE Group is actively seeking locations for expansion across Mainland China.

(*source – GWI Institute: 36Kr: China yoga market Blue Print: Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures analysis)