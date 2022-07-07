Pure Journi Releases its Newest Tarot Card Decks for the Holidays

—

Pure Journi is a crystal and online Tarot Card e-store that sells adult colouring books, gemstones, crystals, jewelleries, oracle card decks and more. Some of the tarot card collections include Mystic Mondays Tarot Card Deck, Triple Goddess Tarot Card Deck, Mystical Shaman Oracle Card Deck Box Set, Rebel Oracle Deck – Its The Oracle with Attitude, and more.

Recently, the tarot card shop online released a new line of tarot cards that varies from Disney style to erotic categories. The new cards are Tarot in Wonderland Card Deck Set, Jack O’ Lantern Tarot Card Deck Set, The Halloween Oracle Card Deck, Manara Erotic Tarot Card Deck Set, Decameron Tarot Card Deck Set, Kamasutra Tarot Card Deck, and more.

One of their best-selling tarot card deck is the Dark Wood Tarot Deck Set – Discover Your Shadow that has a 78-card deck with a 240-page physical guidebook and also a beautiful storage box to keep the decks properly.

The tarot deck for shadow works is able to bring one’s shadow to the light. “The work of the shadow is never ended as our existence and spirit are never-ending. Daily work and practice are necessary to keep the balance between your shadow and the light. Using the tarot deck can make that work rewarding and fulfilling. Use this deck to shine a light on your hidden talents and personal power. Use what you learn from these cards for your higher good.” added the spokesperson from Pure Journi.

What started as a concept from years of working with semi-precious gemstones, precious stones, and precious metals, now Pure Joni is a spiritual shop that aims to support the process of both physical and soul healing.

“We champion the ability of those who want to learn and grow into the individual they were born to be and focus on the uniqueness and expansion of their gifts. Our products and services help drive our mission.” said a spokesperson from Pure Journi.

The Californian-based online shop is a trusted source for your mystical, tarot, and oracle card needs that also offers free standard shipping along with a 30-day money back guarantee policy.

For more information on the newly added tarot card decks, please visit Pure Journi www.pjourni.com.

About Pure Journi

Established in 2015, Pure Journi is a California-based online shop that is a trusted source for your mystical, tarot, and oracle card needs. The team of individuals, witches, humans, friends in Pure Journi believe that everyone has some healing to do, and they support the process of both physical and soul healing. They champion the ability of those who want to learn and grow into the individual they were born to be and focus on the uniqueness and expansion of their gifts.

