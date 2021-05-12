PureVPN Officially Launches Its Taiwanese (.tw) Top-level Domain

PureVPN has just rolled the carpet and introduced a new regional domain so that it can more easily connect to Chinese speakers through localized content.

HONG KONG, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureVPN has just rolled out the carpet and introduced a new regional domain so that it can more easily connect to Chinese speakers through localized content.

In today's world, localization is critical to the success of any business. As the world becomes more globalized, the importance of connecting to a more diverse audience increases. A company that really cares for their customer also tries to ensure that it can easily communicate with them in a language the customers feel more comfortable with.

Understanding how important it is to be more localized, PureVPN has launched its Taiwanese TLD ( www.purevpn.com.tw ) to connect and cater to the digital needs of its Chinese users in a more personalized way.

PureVPN is one of the topmost VPN providers that operates in Asia. It is no wonder, then, that the VPN brand wants to connect with the people who make up the highest percentage of the population living on this continent. Chinese is a language that is not just the most spoken language in Asia, but it is the most natively spoken language in the world . According to these stats, there are over 1.3 billion Chinese speakers in the world.

This large percentage of people also extends to the internet. While 51.8% of the online population resides in Asia , over 980 million people are Chinese speakers alone. This is way more than the approximate 300 million internet users who live in the United States. It is therefore important for any brand to cater to the needs of such a large chunk of people and offer solutions to their online security, privacy, and streaming problems.

Through localization, PureVPN can better explain the importance of VPNs and why tools like these are important in today's world scenario. Through personalized content, PureVPN is able to easily explain how online surveillance is being done by governments and agencies and how a VPN can keep people anonymous. PureVPN can also explain how online threats are avoided through VPNs. Also, they can teach users how a VPN offers complete freedom of the web by allowing people to access websites and streaming channels that are generally not available in their region.

PureVPN plans on increasing the diversity of its content and connecting more easily with its Chinese audience. The new domain name is just the start of PureVPN's efforts to offer localized content for its Chinese-speaking audience.

PureVPN is one of the most reliable VPN providers in the world. Operating from Asia, PureVPN has been serving millions of VPN users for over 12 years. It offers up to 10 simultaneous connections, content accessibility to a myriad of streaming services, and a huge VPN server network of 6,500+ servers in 180+ locations globally. PureVPN is also a certified no-log VPN provider, audited and validated by leading audit firms like Altius IT and KPMG.