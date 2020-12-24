PureVPN Unveils the Perfect Christmas Gift for Global VPN Users

The leading VPN provider extends its Christmas wishes along with its premium offerings.

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is akin to a gift exchange tradition that is both heartwarming and pleasing. Following the same tradition with more zeal than last year, PureVPN has recently revealed its Christmas VPN deal, which is no less than a perfect present for every security and privacy-conscious or entertainment-seeking VPN fan.

PureVPN's Xmas gift packs all its premium services and features at a whopping 86% off. The delightful discount is tagged to PureVPN's most demanded 5-year plan. The actual price of the 5-year plan is $657, but with an 86% discount attached to it, users pay only $89, which breaks up at $1.48 per month.

PureVPN's Christmas-exclusive VPN deal also extends to users who are interested in short-term yearly plans. The $131.4 1-year plan is now available at 62% off, which sets the discounted price at $49.95 total cost, a $4.16 monthly breakdown.

This rocking Christmas discount also comes as a token of appreciation to users who have helped PureVPN to make great headlines throughout 2020. PureVPN kicked off the year by putting its no-log claims to test by undergoing not one, but two independently led audits. The former one by a leading California based security systems auditor- Altius IT, and the latter by KPMG: one of the Big Four professional auditing services in the world.

Moreover, PureVPN has upgraded its network infrastructure by adding more servers, taking the count up to 6,500+ VPN servers. Additionally, users who could use PureVPN on up to 5 devices only can now connect up to 10 devices with one account.

By signing up for the Christmas-exclusive VPN offer by PureVPN, users can enjoy all these perks and future upgrades seamlessly on their preferred devices. However, this is a limited-time offer, which is why PureVPN urges VPN users globally to get this deal before time runs out.