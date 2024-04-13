Push30 Secures $600K in Bridge Funding to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Push30 is excited to announce the completion of a $600K bridge funding round. This pivotal financial achievement was supported by a respected consortium of investors: Aloqa Ventures, Caucasus Ventures, White Hill Capital, and a notable angel investor.

In an important development that highlights its rapid growth and broad potential for future expansion, Push30 is excited to announce the completion of a $600K bridge funding round. This pivotal financial achievement was supported by a respected consortium of investors: Aloqa Ventures, Caucasus Ventures, White Hill Capital, and a notable angel investor. Their joint support not only affirms Push30's current accomplishments but also clears the path for a vibrant future.



The investment round saw strategic contributions, with Aloqa Ventures providing $100K, underscoring their confidence in Push30's innovative capabilities. Caucasus Ventures and an insightful angel investor contributed $200K each, indicating a strong belief in Push30’s potential for growth. An additional $100K from White Hill Capital further strengthens Push30’s position as a frontrunner ready for international market expansion.



Emerging from Baku, Push30 has rapidly broadened its presence, achieving its first international milestone in Uzbekistan. In just one year, Push30 has made significant inroads in the Uzbek market, garnering over 1,000 active users and showcasing the startup’s capacity to adapt and excel in new markets. This success is a testament to Push30's versatility and the broad appeal of its solutions. In Baku, the firm has hit an impressive milestone of 10,000 active users, cementing its domestic success and establishing a solid base for continued growth.



Adil Gasimov, CEO of Push30, expressed his enthusiasm: "The zeal and confidence our users and investors have in us ignite our drive to aim higher. Our rapid success in Uzbekistan and our established presence in Baku serve as key milestones that motivate us to enter new markets with assurance."



The newly acquired funds will be strategically deployed to enhance Push30's market penetration and unveil innovative features, thereby elevating the user experience. Furthermore, this investment will facilitate the hiring of elite talent, reinforcing our development, operations, and customer service teams.



"Our ambitions reach beyond the immediate future," Adil Gasimov noted. "Having established a firm foothold in Uzbekistan and Baku, we are ready to introduce our distinct value proposition to new audiences, using this investment to effect a significant influence on the tech ecosystem."



As we step into this exciting phase, we invite you to join Push30 on its journey. Keep in touch through our website at www.push30.app , sign up for our newsletter to get the latest news, and observe as we establish new benchmarks in the technology sector. Together, let's venture into the endless possibilities that lie ahead for our collective future.

About the company: Push30 is a forward-thinking technology firm rooted in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a growing presence in Uzbekistan. Known for its innovative solutions and ability to penetrate new markets successfully, Push30 is dedicated to enhancing user experiences and expanding its technological footprint globally.

