Putting the ‘clean’ into ‘clean tech’, Tineco shows latest products at Paris Pop-up event

Parisiennes are invited to experience smart cleaning innovation at Tineco’s new Paris Pop-Up Store from June 7th to 9th, located on the 24 Rue Beaubourg.

—

Tineco, a global leader in smart cleaning and home appliance innovation, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first-ever pop-up store in the heart of Paris. This exclusive event will take place from Friday, June 7th to Sunday, June 9th, 2024, at 24 Rue Beaubourg, 75003 Paris, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily.



Founded in 1998, Tineco launched its first SKU with a vacuum cleaner and pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum in 2019. Today, Tineco stands at the forefront of intelligent appliance innovation, offering a comprehensive range of products across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Dedicated to making life easier through smart technologies, Tineco continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible in smart home appliances.



Taking cleaning to the next level with smart products



“We are pleased to invite our customers to our Paris pop-up store event, where they will experience our latest industry-leading cleaning solutions firsthand. This event offers a unique opportunity to see how Tineco is advancing the cleaning industry with innovative technology. We look forward to welcoming our customers and sharing our vision for the future of smart home appliances,” said Romeo Luo, Tineco International Business Unit General Manager.



Visitors will be given the opportunity to explore Tineco’s latest products and flagship models in person. Tineco's offerings promise to integrate seamlessly into modern lifestyles, enhancing convenience and efficiency. Tineco's knowledgeable staff will be on hand to provide expert advice, answer questions, and offer personalized product recommendations.



Promotions, special offers and prize draw



Exclusive promotions and special offers will be available at the pop-up store. Attendees can engage in exciting contests for a chance enter a prize draw, providing an opportunity to experience the best of Tineco and walk away with amazing prizes.



Offering an in-depth look into Tineco's range of intelligent devices, participants will be able to see firsthand how Tineco’s products can enhance their home, simplifying daily tasks and improving overall efficiency.



Contact: Chris Long - chris.lxg@tineco.com



About the company: Founded in 1998, Tineco is a leading innovator in the smart home appliance sector. The company launched its first SKU with a vacuum cleaner and made history in 2019 with the introduction of the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, Tineco offers a wide range of intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. With a vision to make life easier through smart technologies, Tineco is committed to continuous innovation and excellence in product development.

Contact Info:

Name: Chris Long

Email: Send Email

Organization: Tineco

Website: https://fr.tineco.com



Release ID: 89131175

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.