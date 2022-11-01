PXN Electronic Technology Shenzhen Introduces Its Exclusive Product Line to the World

The acclaimed brand known for its high-end professional gaming gear shares its unique high-end equipment with the world.

PXN Electronic Technology Shenzhen is pleased to introduce their exclusive brand of professional game peripherals. The innovative brand is an industry leader in design and manufacturing, and it invites gamers from all over the world to learn more about this burgeoning brand as it introduces a broader range of gaming products.

PXN Electronic Technology was founded in February 2004 by Chen Zhaoyu and is best known for their gaming hardware products. PXN has acquired numerous software and hardware technologies, as well as more than twenty domestic and foreign patents and software copyrights since its inception. These products cover PC, game console, and mobile terminals, and are designed to meet the ever-changing needs of players.

According to the team at PXN, "Professional production capacity and a strong supply chain are the cornerstones of how we do business here at PXN. From our ID design, mold building, injection molding and SMT assembly to our complete industrial chain - every process we engage in strictly meets all applicable international manufacturing standards. This level of accountability not only guarantees the quality and production capacity of PXN, but has led to us supplying R&D, as well as manufacturing services, to numerous well-known domestic and foreign brands."

PXN is a global leader in the design and manufacture of professional gaming peripherals, such as:

· Steering wheels

· Game controllers

· Arcade sticks

· Flight joysticks

· Gaming keyboards

· Handsets

PXN products are ISO9001, ISO14001, SGS, ROHS, and REACH certified and compliant. Furthermore, the PXN cloud service platform serves as a vital link between the brand and its players, allowing for seamless customer support and service.

As the gaming industry evolves, PXN expands its product line to not only provide the most up-to-date high-quality devices, but also to ensure users get the most out of the experience. PXN offers a comprehensive set of tutorials, manuals, tools, and videos to ensure that their products are fully supported.

Likewise, PXN Electronic Technology peripherals are designed to work on a variety of platforms such as Android, Apple TV, iOS, iPad, iPhone, PC, PS3, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. As a result, the innovative brand is meeting the needs of a diverse group of gamers.

About PXN Electronic Technology Shenzhen: PXN Electronic Technology, the brainchild of Chen Zhaoyu, was founded in Shenzhen in 2004. The renowned brand has grown to become a global leader in the design and manufacture of a wide range of professional game peripherals.

